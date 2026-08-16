Two staff members were injured at Varanasi airport after a passenger's licensed pistol accidentally discharged during a security check. The passenger, flying to Mumbai, had declared the weapon. Both injured are in stable condition.

Two people were injured on Sunday morning after a licensed pistol accidentally discharged during a routine security check at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. when Kamlesh Rai, a resident of Azamgarh district, arrived at the airport with his wife to board an Air India Express flight to Mumbai. Rai was carrying a licensed pistol, which he had duly declared to airport authorities ahead of his flight. According to police, the pistol went off accidentally during the standard pre-boarding check conducted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airline staff. The bullet struck the leg of the woman staffer carrying out the check and grazed the thumb of another person standing nearby. Both injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment and are said to be in stable condition.

Police Confirm Details

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gomti Zone, Varanasi, Neetu Kadyan said, "We received information this morning at 10 AM regarding a firing incident at Varanasi Airport. Acting promptly on this information, Phulpur police and officials inspected the scene. The investigation revealed that Kamlesh Rai, a resident of Azamgarh, was travelling to Mumbai on an Air India Express flight. Airport authorities informed us that he had duly declared the licensed pistol he was carrying, which holds an all-India permit, prior to the flight. While he was undergoing the standard pre-boarding security check by CISF and airline staff, a round accidentally discharged from the chamber, injuring two ground staff members present at the spot."

The DCP said that both individuals are currently in stable condition, a police field unit has inspected the scene, and Phulpur police are taking further legal action. Further details are awaited. (ANI)