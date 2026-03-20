A UP court sentenced Chhatrapal to life imprisonment for killing his father over a land dispute. The attack took place in April last year, when he used a sickle during an argument. The victim died on the way to hospital. The case turned strong after the accused’s mother testified against him in court. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

A court in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his father after a dispute over land. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Tabrez Ahmed on March 19. The accused, Chhatrapal, attacked his father with a sickle on April 11 last year. The victim died on the way to hospital, according to a report by India Today.

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Dispute over land

Police said the fight was linked to 10 bighas of land. The father had not transferred the land to anyone, which led to frequent arguments with his son. Family members told the court that the victim was a quiet person and often avoided conflict, but tensions in the house had been rising.

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Mother's strong testimony

During the trial, the prosecution presented seven witnesses, including the victim’s brother. The most important testimony came from the accused’s mother.

She told the court that her son killed his father and said she did not want to see him again. Her statement played a key role in the case.

The court found Chhatrapal guilty and sentenced him to life in prison. He was also fined Rs 1 lakh. Officials said the case shows how strong eyewitness accounts can help courts deliver justice quickly.

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In another similar case in February from UP, a court in Bareilly sentenced Ramesh Chandra to life imprisonment for killing his wife, Rajeshwari Devi, in November 2024. The crime took place at their home in Angadpur Khamaria village after a dispute over suspected relations with a relative. He attacked her with a sharp weapon, causing fatal injuries.

The couple’s two minor daughters, who witnessed the incident, testified in court, strengthening the case. One daughter was also injured. With no family complaint filed, police registered the case. The court relied on witness statements and evidence to convict him and imposed a Rs 10,000 fine.

(With inputs from agencies)