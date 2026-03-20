A 6-month pregnant woman, Puja Mondal, was allegedly murdered by her husband in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas. Her body was found wrapped in plastic under a bed at her home. Police arrested her husband, his mother, and another relative. Family members said she faced harassment over money. Investigators suspect she was strangled after an argument.

A 24-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly killed by her husband in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, police said. The victim, Puja Mondal, was six months pregnant at the time of her death. Her body was found on Wednesday evening inside her home in the Lenin Nagar area of Garulia. Police said the body had been wrapped in plastic and hidden under a bed.

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Husband and in-laws arrested

Police have arrested three people in connection with the case. Those held include her husband, Rishi Harichand, his mother, and another family member, according to a report by India Today. A murder case has been registered. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to find the exact cause of death. Police said further investigation is ongoing.

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Dispute over money suspected

According to a complaint filed by Mondal’s family, she was being harassed for money by her husband and his family. They said the harassment had continued even after her pregnancy. Police said early findings suggest that an argument broke out on Wednesday morning. The dispute was reportedly about money. Investigators believe Harichand may have strangled Mondal with a piece of cloth.

He is also suspected of trying to hide the crime by wrapping her body and placing it under the bed.

Family raises concerns

Mondal’s family said the couple had been married for around two years. The marriage was not accepted by the family at first, but they later agreed after learning about her pregnancy. Her maternal uncle, Goutam Biswas, said Harichand did not have a job and often asked Mondal for money. He said the family became worried when they could not contact her.

When they reached the house, they could not find her. They then informed the police, who later recovered the body.

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Investigation continues

Police said all three accused are being questioned. Officers are also speaking to neighbours and collecting evidence from the house. Officials said more details will come out after the post-mortem report. The case has raised serious concerns about domestic abuse and violence against women.