Unbelievable Twist: Farmer Accidentally Becomes “Owner” of a Train! Read Details
We often hear of people owning cars, buses, or jets, but a train? A farmer from Punjab reportedly ended up as the “owner” of a train due to a surprising Indian Railways blunder. Here’s what actually happened in this bizarre case.
A Punjab farmer became a train owner
The court seized the train
After hearing the case, the court agreed with Sampuran Singh's argument. It significantly increased his compensation, ordering the Railways to pay him about Rs 1.47 crore per acre. But the Railway department failed to pay the full amount. They paid a small portion and held back the rest. So, the farmer went back to court. This time, the court gave a sensational verdict. It ordered the seizure of the Swarna Shatabdi Express until the Railways paid the dues. This meant the train now belonged to Sampuran Singh! The court also attached the Ludhiana railway station master's office to the seizure, putting it in the farmer's hands too.
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The farmer takes possession of the train
Sampuran Singh took the court order and went to the Ludhiana railway station with his lawyer. He handed over the court's papers to the officials and became the train's legal owner. Until the Railways paid him back, he had the right to keep the train stationary. However, the train was already full of passengers. Thinking about their inconvenience, the farmer stopped the train for only a few hours. After a discussion with railway officials, he allowed the train to leave. The incident created a huge stir across the country at the time.
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Owner for ten years
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