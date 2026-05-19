Sampuran Singh took the court order and went to the Ludhiana railway station with his lawyer. He handed over the court's papers to the officials and became the train's legal owner. Until the Railways paid him back, he had the right to keep the train stationary. However, the train was already full of passengers. Thinking about their inconvenience, the farmer stopped the train for only a few hours. After a discussion with railway officials, he allowed the train to leave. The incident created a huge stir across the country at the time.

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