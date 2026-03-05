A viral video from Kerala shows a woman sitting on a man during a street fight while bystanders watch and record the incident. The clip has sparked wide debate online, with users sharing jokes, criticism and opinions about gender and public behaviour

A video from Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), is spreading widely on social media and drawing strong reactions. The clip reportedly shows a woman sitting on a man during a heated street fight while several bystanders watch and record the incident on their phones.

The video is being widely shared online with captions linking the incident to debates around gender equality and empowerment. However, the exact circumstances behind the clash remain unclear.

What the viral video shows

According to the visuals circulating online, the incident took place on a road at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram. In the video, a woman can be seen sitting on a man who is lying on the road beneath her. She appears to be shouting and trying to hit him while he lies on the ground.

The man does not appear to hit back. Instead, he can be seen trying to defend himself by holding her hands and attempting to stop the blows. Some people nearby can be seen watching the situation. Many bystanders appear to be recording the incident on their mobile phones rather than immediately stepping in.

After a few seconds, several men from the crowd move forward and try to separate the two. With their help, the man is eventually able to sit up and move away from the woman.

However, as he tries to distance himself, the woman can be seen kicking him again and shouting at him.

Police on the incident and the woman's explanation

Police later said the fight involved a young woman and her boyfriend on Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram. Eyewitnesses claimed both appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the argument began.

The woman allegedly confronted him over another relationship, which led to a physical clash. After the video went viral, the Museum Police called them to the station. Both said they had no complaint against each other, but police still registered a petty case for creating public nuisance.

Crowd gathers at the spot

As the argument continues, a larger crowd gathers around the pair. The video shows people standing nearby, some talking among themselves while others film the scene.

Such moments often raise questions about bystander behaviour during public conflicts. In this case, many people appeared to watch the incident first before stepping in to stop it.

The video ends shortly after the man manages to free himself from the situation.

Viral caption and online claims

The video is being circulated with captions referring to Kerala’s high literacy rate and making comments about “women empowerment versus men empowerment”.

Some posts claim the woman appeared to be drunk during the altercation, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Authorities have not yet released any statement regarding the video, and the exact reason behind the dispute is still unknown.

Social media reactions

The viral clip has generated a large number of reactions online. Many users shared humorous comments, while others discussed the behaviour shown in the video.

One user jokingly compared the scene to a wrestling match, writing that friends watching nearby were “getting the feel of WWE”.

Another user suggested the man may have avoided hitting back because the situation could later be misrepresented against him.

Some comments questioned why people were linking the incident to Kerala’s literacy rate. One user asked why literacy was being brought into the discussion for such a situation.

Other users shared sarcastic remarks or jokes about the fight. A few posts also expressed frustration about gender-related debates and laws.

However, several comments included strong language or extreme opinions. Such remarks often appear online when viral videos involve sensitive topics such as gender and public behaviour.

Debate triggered by the video

The clip has once again shown how quickly a short video can spark wider discussions on social media.

While the incident itself appears to be a personal conflict between two individuals, the reactions online have turned it into a larger debate about gender roles, social attitudes and public response during street fights.

Until more details emerge, the background of the incident remains unclear. What is certain is that the short clip has already travelled widely across the internet, generating thousands of views and reactions.