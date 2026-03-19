A man from Bulandshahr claimed he feared for his life after finding messages like “cement and drum” on his wife’s phone. Rajkumar alleged she had an affair and made threats. He filed a police complaint, and during mediation, she chose to live with her lover. Fearing harm, Rajkumar decided to separate and let her go.

A strange and worrying case has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a man says he ended his marriage after fearing a threat to his life. The incident took place in Bulandshahr, where a man named Rajkumar claimed that certain messages on his wife’s mobile phone made him believe she was planning to harm him.

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Marriage trouble and alleged affair

According to Rajkumar, his wife had been in a relationship with another man. He said this led to frequent arguments at home. He claimed that his wife would often leave the house after fights and spend time with her lover.

In July last year, she left him and their six-month-old baby and went to stay at her parents’ house. However, Rajkumar alleged that she was actually living with her partner during that time.

He also said that whenever he questioned her, she would ask him to show proof.

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Phone discovery raises fear

Rajkumar said he recently got a chance to check his wife’s phone while she was on a call. While going through the phone, he claimed he found private photos, social media posts, and messages that worried him.

He said some posts included the words “cement aur drum” (cement and drum). He also claimed there was an image of him with the words “neela drum aur cement” (blue drum and cement).

He believed these were hidden messages that suggested a plan to kill him.

Link to earlier murder case adds panic

The mention of “blue drum and cement” reminded many people of a shocking murder case reported in Meerut in March 2025. In that case, Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla were accused of killing her husband Saurabh Rajput. His body was cut into pieces and hidden inside a blue drum filled with cement.

Rajkumar said this memory made him even more scared after seeing similar words on his wife’s phone.

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Alleged threats during arguments

Rajkumar also claimed that during fights, his wife would threaten him. He said she warned him that he could be put inside a blue drum. He also alleged that she threatened to harm him and his family members.

He further said that she refused to take care of the house or their child and often ignored her responsibilities.

Police complaint and mediation

Fearing for his safety, Rajkumar approached the police and filed a complaint, according to NDTV report. The matter was taken up for mediation. During the discussions, his wife reportedly made it clear that she wanted to live with her lover.

Rajkumar said he even asked to meet the other man to understand the situation.

Decision to separate

In the end, Rajkumar decided to step back. He said that his main concern was his safety. Because of the threats and what he saw on the phone, he chose not to continue the relationship.

He agreed to let his wife go and live with the person she wanted. Police have not confirmed any actual murder plan. However, the complaint and claims made by Rajkumar are being looked into.

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