CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulates BJP’s newly appointed national office-bearers as Nitin Nabin’s team brings together young and experienced leaders, including Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje and others.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, on Monday congratulated the newly appointed national office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that he was sure the new team would take the party to new heights. This statement came just after the BJP had unveiled its new national team headed by the party’s President Nitin Nabin.

CM Dhami Congratulates BJP New National Team

In a tweet on X, which is the renamed version of Twitter, Dhami congratulated all newly appointed office-bearers. The new team would strengthen the organizational ideology and dedication to national service of the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Nitin Nabin, he said.

Dhami added that he was confident that the new team would help the BJP to achieve new heights and advance organizational objectives of the party.

BJP New National Team Features Young and Experienced Leaders

The BJP has formed its new national team with young leaders as well as experienced leaders. Representation of women has been made important in the organizational structure of the party.

B.L. Santosh retains his post as National General Secretary (Organisation). Smriti Irani, who used to be the Amethi MP, Biplab Deb, the former Tripura Chief Minister, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi, and Sanjay Bhatia have been appointed as the national general secretaries. This appointment is six months after Nitin Nabin became the new president of BJP.

Vasundhara Raje, Tirath Singh Rawat Among National Vice Presidents

A number of prominent leaders have been appointed national vice presidents, including the former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda, D. Purandeswari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharati Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Professor M. Nagraj, Professor Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar are among those appointed. Among the total 13 appointees, six are women.

National Secretaries and other Important Organisational Positions

The BJP has named several important national secretaries and other key posts. The national secretaries include Kavita Patidar, K. Surendran, Bhola Singh, Pradeep Verma, Sandeep Pathak, Phangnon Konyak, Sangeeta Yadav, Anil Antony, M. Venkatesan, Manoj Tigga, and many more.

Piyush Goyal shall be continuing to be the national treasurer, whereas Tarun Chugh of Rajya Sabha has been entrusted with the responsibility as Central Office In-charge.

BJP Media and Social Media Team

Anil Baluni of Lok Sabha has been continuing as the media convenor, whereas Ashish Usha Agrawal, Pradeep Bhandari and Siddharth Yadav have been made co-conveners. Deepak Mhaskey has been made social media convenor.