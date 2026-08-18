Two statues depicting girls studying were vandalised with sexually explicit words in Thane. A content creator's video has sparked outrage over public safety.

Two statues depicting girls studying were vandalised with sexually explicit words in Thane. A content creator captured the disgusting sight on video after spotting the words scrawled across the books held by the statues.

Roshni Gupta shared the video on Instagram after coming across the statues at Mira Road. What initially appeared to be a harmless public installation quickly took an ugly turn when she pointed her camera towards the books.

"People's mentality is so disgusting that they are not even sparing dolls," said Roshni Gupta

The video shows the statues with the words "Open your panty" scrawled across the book held by one of them. Gupta criticised the mindset behind defacing something as innocuous as a statue of a girl reading.

"Logon ki mentality itna ganda hai na ki gudiya ko nahi chhod rahe hai toh ladkiyan kaise safe hogi (People's mentality is so disgusting that they are not even sparing these dolls, so how will girls be safe?)," she said.

The incident has drawn attention to the condition of public spaces and the behaviour of those who deface them. It also brought back memories of similar vandalism of murals in Gwalior.

Gupta's video has once again raised the question: why does a statue of a girl studying become an invitation for such vulgarity?

The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media.