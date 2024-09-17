Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs special puja on PM Modi's birthday, offers 74 kg single laddu as prasad

    On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed a special puja and havan at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and distributed prasad, including a 74 kg laddu.

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs special puja on PM Modi's birthday, offers 74 kg single laddu as prasad anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 2:18 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday (Sep 17) performed a special puja and havan at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday and also distributed prasad, including a 74 kg laddu, on the temple premises.

    The Chief Minister began his day by visiting the Kashi Kotwal Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple, where he offered prayers. He then performed a special puja and havan at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Notably, the Chief Minister arrived in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi, on Monday, to participate in events marking the Prime Minister's birthday. 

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches Swachhata Pakhwada 'Swachhata Hi Seva' on PM Narendra Modi's birthday

    Despite the relentless rainfall in Varanasi, the Chief Minister adhered to his schedule, first worshipping Baba Kaal Bhairav, the protector of Kashi, and performing the aarti with deep devotion. He then proceeded to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where he performed the aarti of Nikumbh Vinayak near the Gyanvapi well and followed all the prescribed rituals. 

    At Vishwanath Dham, CM Yogi also conducted a havan and offered prayers for the good health and long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Present during these ceremonies were State Government Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, and Legislative Council Member Hansraj Vishwakarma, among others.

