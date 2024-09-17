UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches Swachhata Pakhwada 'Swachhata Hi Seva' on PM Narendra Modi's birthday

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Swachhata Pakhwada 'Swachhata Hi Seva' amid heavy rain. The event featured a Namo Plogathon with hundreds of volunteers, celebrating PM Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat.'

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Swachhata Pakhwada 'Swachhata Hi Seva' amidst rainfall. As part of the event, he flagged off a Namo Plogathon, rallying hundreds of volunteers. The event, celebrating PM Modi as the visionary behind 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat', saw enthusiastic participation despite the heavy downpour. CM Yogi also distributed reusable bags and 'Swachhata Hi Seva' T-shirts, further promoting the message of cleanliness.

Volunteers, chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram," braved the rain, umbrellas in hand, to take part in the rally. Several dignitaries including State Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, and District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya were present at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 74 on Tuesday (Sep 17), marking another year in his long tenure of public service. While his birthday is observed as a regular workday, it also kicks off the BJP's annual "Seva Parv" celebration, a two-week event that highlights his commitment to public welfare.

On PM Modi's birthday, the famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan will provide 4,000 kilos of vegetarian langar. Additionally, in Surat, Gujarat, various businesses will offer discounts of 10% to 100% on September 17. These discounts will span multiple sectors, including lodging, markets, and transportation.



Latest Videos