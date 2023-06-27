Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Unacceptable': White House condemns trolling of WSJ journalist for questioning PM Modi about rights (WATCH)

    We vehemently condemn any form of harassment directed towards journalists, regardless of the location or circumstances. Such actions stand in direct opposition to the fundamental principles of democracy, which were exemplified during the State Visit last week, spokesperson John Kirby said.

    Unacceptable White House condemns trolling of WSJ journalist for questioning PM Modi about rights
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    The United States has expressed its reservations over the manner in which Wall Street Journal journalist Sabrina Siddiqui who posed the question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on attacks on Muslims in India, has been subjected to intense online harassment. During the media briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby were asked about the 'intense online harassment from people inside India -- some of them are politicians with associations with the pro-Modi government'. The journalists also claimed that Sabrina was been targeting her because of her Muslim faith and questioning her own heritage.

    Reacting to the claim, Kirby said: "We are aware of the reports of that harassment. It is unacceptable. And we absolutely condemn any harassment of journalists anywhere under any circumstances. That is completely unacceptable. And it is antithetical to the very principles of democracy that were on display last week during the State Visit."

    Asked whether President Joe Biden accepted Prime Minister Modi’s answer to Sabrina, Press Secretary Jean-Pierre walked a tightrope. Jean-Pierre said, "We were asked this question last week on Friday, and I think that is for the Prime Minister to answer and for all you all to critique or write about it. I’m not going to discuss that from here. What I know is that we are committed — we are certainly committed to the freedom of the press, which is why we held a press conference last Thursday, which is why we thought it was important for you all to be able to hear from both, not just from the President, but also from the Prime Minister, and for journalists to be able to ask a question."

    Responding to Sabrina's question during the joint statement with President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Modi had said that in India’s democratic values, "there is absolutely no discrimination, neither on basis of caste, creed, or age or any kind of geographic location." He further said, "India is a democracy. And as President Biden also mentioned, in India and America both countries, democracy is in our DNA. Democracy is our spirit. Democracy runs in our veins. We live in democracy."

    Following the media interaction, Siddiqui was targetted by many, especially on social media, claiming that she had an 'ulterior motive' behind posing the question to the Indian Prime Minister. Some users also attacked her Muslim identity.

    The media fraternity across the world condemned the "assault on Press freedom." The South Asian Journalists Association took to Twitter to say, "We want to express our continued support of our colleague Sabrina Siddiqui who, like many South Asian and female journalists, is experiencing harassment for simply doing her job. Press freedom is the hallmark of any democracy and PM Modi leads the world's largest democracy."

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Woman saves husband and brother from bear attack vkp

    Karnataka: Woman saves husband and brother from bear attack

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-371 27 June 2023: Check out the winning tickets, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-371 27 June 2023: Check out the winning tickets, prizes HERE

    MP plays big role in making BJP world's largest party': PM Modi tells party workers from Bhopal AJR

    'MP plays big role in making BJP world's largest party': PM Modi tells party workers from Bhopal

    PM Modi flags off Karnataka's 2nd Vande Bharat from Dharwad to Bengaluru vkp

    PM Modi flags off Karnataka’s 2nd Vande Bharat from Dharwad to Bengaluru

    Delhi Police arrest 5 for robbing delivery agent, associate at gunpoint in Pragati Maidan tunnel AJR

    Delhi Police arrest 5 for robbing delivery agent, associate at gunpoint in Pragati Maidan tunnel

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Woman saves husband and brother from bear attack vkp

    Karnataka: Woman saves husband and brother from bear attack

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to roll out darker top app bar soon for Android gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to roll out darker top app bar soon for Android

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-371 27 June 2023: Check out the winning tickets, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-371 27 June 2023: Check out the winning tickets, prizes HERE

    MP plays big role in making BJP world's largest party': PM Modi tells party workers from Bhopal AJR

    'MP plays big role in making BJP world's largest party': PM Modi tells party workers from Bhopal

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch and more osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch and more

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon