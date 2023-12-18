Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed's close aide Nafees Biryani suffers heart attack in jail, hospitalised

    Umesh Pal murder accused and close aide of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed, Mohammad Nafees Biryani, has reportedly suffered a heart attack in jail and has been admitted to the ICU of the Medical College in Prayagraj.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 1:01 AM IST

    Recent developments have unfolded in the case of Mohammad Nafees Biryani, a key accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, who was arrested after an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police on November 22. Nafees, formerly a close aide and financier of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed, reportedly suffered a heart attack while in custody at Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj on Sunday and has been admitted to the ICU of the Medical College for treatment.

    Umesh Pal, the main witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was tragically shot dead in broad daylight outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24, 2023. Nafees Biryani emerged as a key figure in the investigation, with a reward of Rs 50,000 announced for any information leading to his arrest.

    The police allege that Nafees Biryani played a significant role in the murder of Umesh Pal. The Hundai Creta car used in the crime was reportedly registered under Nafees's name, linking him directly to the scene of the murder. Umesh Pal's killing sent shockwaves through the community, particularly given his status as a crucial witness in a high-profile murder case.

    Nafees Biryani's arrest came after a dramatic encounter with the UP Police. According to reports, two men, including Nafees, attempted to evade a police barricade near the Anapur outpost of Nawabganj Police Station. In the ensuing confrontation, gunfire erupted, resulting in Nafees being shot in the leg. While one suspect was arrested, Nafees's accomplice managed to escape.

    Nafees Biryani's association with the late Atiq Ahmed adds another layer of complexity to his criminal profile. Atiq Ahmed, a notorious gangster, and his brother Ashraf were killed in April by assailants posing as media persons during a police custody transfer to a hospital in Prayagraj. Nafees's role as a financier for Atiq Ahmed further deepens the connections within the criminal network.

