Dawood Ibrahim 'hospitalised' in Karachi: Meme fest explodes as India's most wanted reportedly poisoned

    Dawood Ibrahim, wanted in connection with various criminal activities, including the masterminding of the 1993 Mumbai bombings, is reportedly grappling with a serious medical condition, with unconfirmed rumors suggesting poisoning as the cause.

    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 12:50 AM IST

    Recent reports surrounding the hospitalization of notorious underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim, in Karachi, Pakistan, have sparked intense speculation about the health and circumstances of the elusive figure. The 65-year-old fugitive, wanted in connection with various criminal activities, including the masterminding of the 1993 Mumbai bombings, is said to be grappling with a serious medical condition, with unconfirmed rumors suggesting poisoning as the cause.

    Dawood Ibrahim, one of India's most wanted criminals, has long been associated with organized crime, terrorism, and drug trafficking. His involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bombings, a tragic event that claimed over 250 lives and injured thousands, solidified his position as a major player in the criminal underworld. Despite being on the run for decades, Dawood has managed to elude law enforcement agencies worldwide, finding refuge in Karachi, Pakistan.

    The circumstances surrounding Dawood Ibrahim's hospitalization remain shrouded in secrecy, with both Pakistani and Indian authorities yet to officially confirm the news. Speculation has grown regarding the possibility of poisoning as the cause of his sudden health deterioration, adding another layer of mystery to an already enigmatic figure.

    Recent reports suggest that Dawood Ibrahim is facing significant health challenges, with two of his toes reportedly amputated in a Karachi hospital due to gangrene. This revelation comes amidst earlier denials by his close aide, Chhota Shakeel, raising questions about the transparency of information surrounding the don's health.

    For years, Dawood Ibrahim has allegedly found shelter in Karachi, where he has skillfully evaded international law enforcement agencies seeking to apprehend him for his involvement in various criminal activities. The city has served as a safe haven for the fugitive, allowing him to continue operating in the shadows.

    Dawood Ibrahim's notoriety and the scale of his criminal activities have made him a prime target for law enforcement agencies worldwide. The Mumbai bombings, along with his involvement in organized crime and drug trafficking, have led to an extensive global pursuit to bring him to justice.

    The mysterious hospitalization of Dawood Ibrahim in Karachi has reignited interest in the criminal mastermind's elusive life. As rumors of poisoning circulate, the enigma surrounding his health and whereabouts persists.

    Meanwhile, a meme fest exploded on X, formerly Twitter, as several Indian users trolled the underworld don and Pakistan.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
