    Ugadi 2022: PM Modi, CMs KCR, Bommai and other leaders extend festival wishes

    With Southern states, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh celebrating Ugadi today, leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CMs of southern states have wished people a happy Ugadi. This is what our leaders have said.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 2, 2022, 6:19 PM IST

    As Kannadaigas and Telugu-speaking states Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh celebrate Ugadi which is the new year, PM Modi Narendra Modi wished the respective state residents. He took to his personal Twitter handle and wrote, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Ugadi."

    PM's close confidant and Home Minister Amit Shah also joined PM in expressing his wishes for Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. "My heartfelt greeting to the people of Karnataka on this auspicious festival of Ugadi. May the year be full with happiness, good health and prosperity," Shah wrote.

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai who is facing a new challenge in the state with regard to polarisation wished the state residents on the occasion of Ugadi and wrote, "Wish all the state residents a happy Ugadi, I pray to god that peace always prevail in the state."

    Telangana state which also celebrates Ugadi with zeal saw its Chief Minister wishing for Ugadi. "Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekat Rao conveyed #Ugadi festival greetings to the people of Telangana Hon'ble CM hoped that the year #Shubhakrut, which itself means auspiciousness, will bring good fortune to the people of all walks of life," the official Twitter handle of Chief Minister Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao CMO Telangana read.

    Opposition leaders in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah used the opportunity of Ugadi festival to take a dig at the government and wrote "Let hate, intolerance, vanish, amity and new light emerge everywhere," wrote Siddaramaiah on Twitter.

     

