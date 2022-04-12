Uber increases cab trip fare by 12% due to offset rising fuel cost

In an official statement, Uber said that it has raised fares in order to offset the impact of rising fuel prices on its drivers.

Ride-hailing service Uber India has announced increasing the fares by 12 per cent in Delhi-NCR. The step has been taken in light of rising fuel prices. Earlier, the company had increased the trip fares in Mumbai by 15 per cent. In an official statement, Uber said that it has raised fares in order to offset the impact of rising fuel prices on its drivers.

The company also added that will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps when needed.

"We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi NCR by 12%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed," said Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, on Monday.

Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, said the 12 per cent increase wouldn't help drivers much. “Cab fares should be fixed by the government and an aggregator policy should be in place,” Gill said. “In many cases, cab fares are cheaper than that of autos and there is no profit left to be made by the driver,” he claimed.

Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel rates have gone up to Rs 96.67 a litre, according to price notification by state-run fuel retailers .Petrol in Mumbai is being sold at a record 120.51 a litre and diesel at Rs 104.77 a litre. Petrol in Kolkata is being sold at Rs 115.12 per litre while diesel is available at Rs 99.83 per litre. Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol was at Rs 110.89 and diesel at Rs 100.94 per litre on Monday.

Despite repeated attempts, Ola, another app-based cab aggregator, refused to confirm if it had increased trip fares.



