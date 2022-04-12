Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uber increases cab trip fare by 12% due to offset rising fuel cost

    In an official statement, Uber said that it has raised fares in order to offset the impact of rising fuel prices on its drivers.

    Uber increases cab trip fare by 12% due to offset rising fuel cost DNM
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    Ride-hailing service Uber India has announced increasing the fares by 12 per cent in Delhi-NCR. The step has been taken in light of rising fuel prices. Earlier, the company had increased the trip fares in Mumbai by 15 per cent. In an official statement, Uber said that it has raised fares in order to offset the impact of rising fuel prices on its drivers.

    The company also added that will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps when needed.

    "We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi NCR by 12%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed," said Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, on Monday.

    Also Read: Meet Rakesh Sharma, the IAF officer who spent over 7 days in space

    “To help cushion drivers from the impact, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi-NCR by 12 per cent. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed.,” said Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia.

    Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, said the 12 per cent increase wouldn't help drivers much. “Cab fares should be fixed by the government and an aggregator policy should be in place,” Gill said. “In many cases, cab fares are cheaper than that of autos and there is no profit left to be made by the driver,” he claimed.

    Also Read: Bengaluru's Bishop cotton school receives bomb threat, probe on

    Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel rates have gone up to Rs 96.67 a litre, according to price notification by state-run fuel retailers .Petrol in Mumbai is being sold at a record 120.51 a litre and diesel at Rs 104.77 a litre. Petrol in Kolkata is being sold at Rs 115.12 per litre while diesel is available at Rs 99.83 per litre. Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol was at Rs 110.89 and diesel at Rs 100.94 per litre on Monday.

    Despite repeated attempts, Ola, another app-based cab aggregator, refused to confirm if it had increased trip fares.


     

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022: Timetable announced, check details here

    BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022: Timetable announced, check details here

    Jharkhand ropeway accident: 5 still stuck as rescue operations resume-dnm

    Jharkhand ropeway accident: 5 still stuck as rescue operations resume

    India-US 2+2 meeting: Indo-Pacific, QUAD, Russia-Ukraine conflict, more discussed DNM

    India-US 2+2 meeting: Indo-Pacific, QUAD, Russia-Ukraine conflict, more discussed

    Maharashtra govt announces summer holidays for schools from May 2 -adt

    Maharashtra govt announces summer holidays for schools from May 2

    Maharashtra to experience compulsory power cut due to shortage of coal - adt

    Maharashtra to experience compulsory power cut due to shortage of coal

    Recent Stories

    KGF Chapter2 Tracking actor Yash journey from a bus driver son to national star ycb

    KGF Chapter2: Tracking actor Yash's journey from a bus driver’s son to national star

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's varmala ceremony: Sabyasachi outfits to starry reception know details RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's varmala ceremony: Sabyasachi outfits to starry reception know details

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Lucknow: R Ashwin's decision to retire out against LSG was not sudden, says RR captain Samson-ayh

    IPL 2022: R Ashwin's decision to retire out was not sudden, says RR captain Samson

    football ligue 1 Can PSG fans let bygones be bygones? Mbappe, Pochettino urge them to back team snt

    Can PSG fans let bygones be bygones? Mbappe, Pochettino urge them to back team

    BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022: Timetable announced, check details here

    BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022: Timetable announced, check details here

    Recent Videos

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon