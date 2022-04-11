Bengaluru's Bishop cotton school receives bomb threat, probe on
Bengaluru's Bishop cotton school on Monday received a bomb threat and the school staff had called the police and informed them about the threat.
Bengaluru's Bishop cotton school on Monday received a bomb threat and the school staff had called the police and informed them about the threat. The cops rushed with a bomb and dog squad
The threat comes after about six schools from IT capital received a bomb threat on e-mail.
This is a developing story