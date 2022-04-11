Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru's Bishop cotton school receives bomb threat, probe on

    Bengaluru's Bishop cotton school on Monday received a bomb threat and the school staff had called the police and informed them about the threat.

    Bengaluru s Bishop cotton school receives bomb threat probe on gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 4:39 PM IST

    Bengaluru's Bishop cotton school on Monday received a bomb threat and the school staff had called the police and informed them about the threat. The cops rushed with a bomb and dog squad

    The threat comes after about six schools from IT capital received a bomb threat on e-mail.

    This is a developing story

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat tops NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 list, followed by Kerala and Punjab -adt

    Gujarat tops NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 list, followed by Kerala and Punjab

    India tests anti-tank Helina guided-missile at Pokhran

    India tests anti-tank Helina guided-missile at Pokhran

    SC fixes timeline for filing claims of COVID compensation: Centre-dnm

    SC fixes timeline for filing claims of COVID compensation: Centre

    Congress Punjab Twitter account hacked 4th attack in last 2 days gcw

    Congress Punjab Twitter account hacked, 4th attack in last 2 days

    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge questioned by ED officials in National Herald case-dnm

    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge questioned by ED officials in National Herald case

    Recent Stories

    Green peas: Why should you consume more of this little health wonder-dnm

    Green peas: Why should you consume more of this little health wonder

    IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting believes DC batter Prithvi Shaw is as talented as he was snt

    IPL 2022: Ponting believes DC batter Prithvi Shaw is as talented as he was

    Gujarat tops NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 list, followed by Kerala and Punjab -adt

    Gujarat tops NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 list, followed by Kerala and Punjab

    India tests anti-tank Helina guided-missile at Pokhran

    India tests anti-tank Helina guided-missile at Pokhran

    Apple to Google and more Refurbished iPhone Android smartphones available on Flipkart gcw

    Apple to Google and more: Refurbished iPhone, Android smartphones available on Flipkart

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon