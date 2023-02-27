Tripura Exit Poll: It's advantage BJP, pollsters hand Manik Saha another term

Manik Saha's BJP government is set to sweep Tripura, if one were to go by exit poll trends unfolding at the moment. Let us take a look at what the pollsters are predicting.

The votes are in, and all eyes are now on March 2, when the counting of ballots will be undertaken in Tripura. But voter sentiment seems to be emerging much before that, with the exit polls predicting a BJP comeback in the state.

Manik Saha's BJP government is set to sweep Tripura if one were to go by exit poll trends unfolding at the moment. Let us take a look at what the pollsters are predicting:

Axis-India Today

BJP+: 36-45

Left+INC: 6-11

Tipra Motha Party: 9-16

Others - 0

Zee News-Matrize

BJP+ - 29-36

Left+INC - 13-21

Tipra Motha Party - 11-16

Others - 0-3

The voting on 60 constituencies had concluded -- largely peacefully -- on February 16 in a single phase. Almost 88 per cent of the 28.14 lakh eligible voters cast ballots in the state.

Significantly, the Manu assembly seat in South Tripura registered the highest voting percentage at 92.09. Town Bardowali assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Manik Saha is competing against Congress nominee Asish Kumar Saha, saw the lowest voter participation at 80 per cent.