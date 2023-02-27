Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tripura Exit Poll: It's advantage BJP, pollsters hand Manik Saha another term

    Manik Saha's BJP government is set to sweep Tripura, if one were to go by exit poll trends unfolding at the moment. Let us take a look at what the pollsters are predicting.

    Tripura Exit Poll: It's advantage BJP, pollsters hand Manik Saha another term
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 7:37 PM IST

    The votes are in, and all eyes are now on March 2, when the counting of ballots will be undertaken in Tripura. But voter sentiment seems to be emerging much before that, with the exit polls predicting a BJP comeback in the state. 

    Manik Saha's BJP government is set to sweep Tripura if one were to go by exit poll trends unfolding at the moment. Let us take a look at what the pollsters are predicting:

    Axis-India Today
    BJP+: 36-45
    Left+INC: 6-11
    Tipra Motha Party: 9-16
    Others - 0 

    Zee News-Matrize
    BJP+ - 29-36
    Left+INC - 13-21
    Tipra Motha Party - 11-16
    Others - 0-3

    The voting on 60 constituencies had concluded -- largely peacefully -- on February 16 in a single phase. Almost 88 per cent of the 28.14 lakh eligible voters cast ballots in the state. 

    Significantly, the Manu assembly seat in South Tripura registered the highest voting percentage at 92.09. Town Bardowali assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Manik Saha is competing against Congress nominee Asish Kumar Saha, saw the lowest voter participation at 80 per cent.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 7:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP MLA murder case: Key accused in witness' killing shot dead in encounter AJR

    UP MLA murder case: Key accused in witness' killing shot dead in encounter

    IFFCO IIMCAA Awards: Winners announced at Connections 2023 alumni meet

    IFFCO IIMCAA Awards: Winners announced at Connections 2023 alumni meet

    Green exemption for Prime Minister Enclave; CPWD gets Delhi LG's nod but will need to plant 1730 saplings in Ghitorni

    Green exemption for Prime Minister Enclave; CPWD gets Delhi LG's nod but will need to plant 1730 saplings

    Supreme Court pulls up Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments AJR

    Supreme Court pulls up Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

    BJP Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women; all you need to know AJR

    BJP's Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women; all you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Palak Tiwari SEXY Pictures: Shweta Tiwari's daughter flaunts her cleavage in a BOLD dark purple Bikini vma

    Palak Tiwari SEXY Pictures: Shweta Tiwari's daughter flaunts her cleavage in a BOLD dark purple Bikini

    WBPSC WBCS 2023: Registration process to commence on February 28; know eligibility criteria, selection process - adt

    WBPSC WBCS 2023: Registration process to commence on February 28; know eligibility criteria, selection process

    Travel Croatia A Vacation Destination Like No Other

    Croatia: A Vacation Destination Like No Other

    Italy migrant boat shipwreck: Rescuers recover three more bodies, death toll reaches 60 AJR

    Italy migrant boat shipwreck: Rescuers recover three more bodies, death toll reaches 60

    Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style Icon soars temperature on the 'gram in her dark green ensemble outfit vma

    Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style Icon soars temperature on the 'gram in her dark green ensemble outfit

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon