Meghalaya assembly elections 2023: Exit Polls predict NPP to emerge on top; check details

    Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party government will look to win yet another poll in the state. The party is likely to get 18 to 24 seats while 31 are required for the majority.

    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 7:44 PM IST

    Meghalaya assembly election 2023 was held on Monday (February 27), with a 74.32% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm. The elections were held on 59 out of 60 seats with a total voter population of just over 13 lakh. Ahead of the results on March 2, Exit Polls have predicted the results in favour of NPP, but with no clear majority.

    Polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed after the demise of the state’s former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate HDR Lyngdoh.

    Zee News-Matrize

    NPP: 18-24
    TMC: 8-13
    INC: 3-6
    BJP: 6-11
    UDP: 4-6
    PDF: 1-3
    IND: 1-3
    Others: 4-7

    Meghalaya Exit Poll -  India Today-Axis My India

    NPP - 21
    CONG - 9
    BJP - 6
    OTHERS - 6

    Jan ki Baat - Exit Poll

    TMC - 9-14
    UDP - 10-14
    NPP - 11-16
    INC - 6-11
    BJP - 3-7
    PDF - 2-4
    OTHERS - 3-8

    TIMES NOW

    NPP - 22
    BJP - 5
    CONG - 3
    OTHERS - 29

    It can be seen that the ruling NPP has put up nominees in 56 constituencies, while the Congress and the BJP are contesting in 59. The TMC has fielded candidates in 57 seats and the seats, while the NPP has put up nominees in 56 constituencies in 46.

    CM Conrad Sangma is contesting from the South Tura district, where he faced militant-turned-politician Bernard Marak. Last year, Marak was imprisoned and later released on bail after being accused of running a brothel out of his farm house and participating in human trafficking.

