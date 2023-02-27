Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nagaland Elections 2023: Exit Polls predicts BJP-NDPP alliance to emerge on top

    Naga People's Front, another major party based in Nagaland, is unlikely to make a big impact in the elections. The party contested on 22 seats while Congress contested the elections on 23.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 8:02 PM IST

    the voting for Nagaland assembly elections 2023 came to an end on Monday (February 27), with a 81.94% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm. It can be seen that the elections were held on 59 out of 60 seats with a total voter population of just over 13 lakh.

    Ahead of the results on March 2, Exit Polls have predicted the result in favour of the BJP and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance.

    Also read: Tripura Exit Poll: It's advantage BJP, pollsters hand Manik Saha another term

    According to the Exit Polls, NDPP will emerge as the party with the most seats, followed by BJP. NDPP contested elections on 40 seats in alliance with BJP, which contested elections on 20 seats. The alliance formed the government in 2018 with the backing of JD(U) and independent candidates.

    Among the others, the CPI contested on 1 seat, NCP on 12, NPP 12, RPP 1, JD(U) 7, LJP (Ram Vilas) 15, RPI (Athawale) 9, RJD 3, and independents 19 seats.

    Also read: Meghalaya assembly elections 2023: Exit Polls predict NPP to emerge on top; check details

    CM Neiphiu Rio is looking forward to his seventh consecutive term in the state.

    Matrize- Zee News

    BJP - 39
    NDPP - 8
    NPF - 3
    Cong - 2
    Others - 8

    Axis-India Today

    NDPP+ - 38-48
    NPF - 3-8
    CONG - 1-2
    Others - 5-15

    Jan ki Baat - Exit Poll

    BJP+ - 35-35
    NPF+ - 6-10
    OTHERS - 9-15

    TIMES NOW

    NDA - 44
    NPF - 6
    CONG - 0
    OTHERS - 9

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 8:53 PM IST
