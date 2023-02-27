Nagaland Elections 2023: Exit Polls predicts BJP-NDPP alliance to emerge on top

Naga People's Front, another major party based in Nagaland, is unlikely to make a big impact in the elections. The party contested on 22 seats while Congress contested the elections on 23.

the voting for Nagaland assembly elections 2023 came to an end on Monday (February 27), with a 81.94% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm. It can be seen that the elections were held on 59 out of 60 seats with a total voter population of just over 13 lakh.

Ahead of the results on March 2, Exit Polls have predicted the result in favour of the BJP and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance.

According to the Exit Polls, NDPP will emerge as the party with the most seats, followed by BJP. NDPP contested elections on 40 seats in alliance with BJP, which contested elections on 20 seats. The alliance formed the government in 2018 with the backing of JD(U) and independent candidates.

Naga People's Front, another major party based in Nagaland, is unlikely to make a big impact in the elections. The party contested on 22 seats while Congress contested the elections on 23.

Among the others, the CPI contested on 1 seat, NCP on 12, NPP 12, RPP 1, JD(U) 7, LJP (Ram Vilas) 15, RPI (Athawale) 9, RJD 3, and independents 19 seats.

CM Neiphiu Rio is looking forward to his seventh consecutive term in the state.

Matrize- Zee News

BJP - 39

NDPP - 8

NPF - 3

Cong - 2

Others - 8

Axis-India Today

NDPP+ - 38-48

NPF - 3-8

CONG - 1-2

Others - 5-15

Jan ki Baat - Exit Poll

BJP+ - 35-35

NPF+ - 6-10

OTHERS - 9-15

TIMES NOW

NDA - 44

NPF - 6

CONG - 0

OTHERS - 9