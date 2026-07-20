UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced a grand redevelopment project for the Lodheshwar Mahadev temple in Barabanki, including a majestic corridor modelled after the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, to restore the site's long-neglected glory.

Lodheshwar Temple to Get Kashi-Style Corridor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the historic Lodheshwar Mahadev temple in Barabanki on Monday, where he unveiled plans for a grand redevelopment project. Highlighting the neglect the site faced for decades post-independence, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a majestic temple corridor, modelled after the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, to restore the site's lost glory.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, during his public address in Barabanki, stated, "Today, I felt a deep sense of joy in my heart after visiting and offering prayers to Lord Lodheshwar Mahadev here in Barabanki. This district is blessed by Lord Lodheshwar Mahadev, and devotees from many neighbouring districts come here; yet, the temple remains in a dilapidated state, with no one to look after it."

He further added, "The country was under colonial rule before 1947, but it gained independence that year. The light of freedom should have reached the Lodheshwar Mahadev temple in Barabanki as well, but it never did. After independence, funds were made available for the boundary walls of graveyards, but not for the Lodheshwar Mahadev temple."

Funds could not be secured for the *haveli* (mansion) of K.D. Singh 'Babu', a man who dedicated his entire life to hockey. Funds could not be obtained for the conservation of the Parijat tree. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister affirmed that his government is now committed to preserving the region's cultural legacy.

"Today, I feel proud to announce that we have sanctioned funds for a sacred temple corridor dedicated to Lord Lodheshwar Mahadev--a symbol of India's heritage. A magnificent corridor is now being constructed, modelled after the Kashi Vishwanath Dham," Yogi Adityanath said.

UP Govt's Focus on Heritage Restoration

Earlier, last week on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the BJP's "double-engine government" has begun restoring Sambhal's 68 pilgrimage sites, asserting that the initiative marks an effort to revive the district's religious and cultural heritage. Addressing a public gathering in Chandausi after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects, the Chief Minister said the restoration work was being undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yogi alleged that previous governments had failed to protect the interests of the poor and had allowed land encroachments by mafia elements. "The atrocities committed by the mafia under the Congress government and by the sinners of the Samajwadi Party... The poor were bearing the brunt. Their lands were usurped. Around 10,000 acres of land have now been vacated. They destroyed land records but could not destroy the truth, just as the grand Ram Temple now stands in Ayodhya after 500 years," he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to preserve India's cultural heritage, accusing previous governments of obstructing religious events such as the Kanwar Yatra, Ram Navami processions, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations and Durga Puja. "It is the duty of every citizen to preserve our heritage. Those who insulted this heritage and obstructed religious festivals have no regard for our traditions. They seek power at any cost, even at the cost of the nation, the poor and Dalits," he said. (ANI)