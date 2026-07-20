A gang posing as visitors robbed a house in New Usmanpur, Delhi, stealing cash and jewellery worth around Rs 9 lakh. The suspects held a woman and her three children hostage at gunpoint after tricking their way into the home while the homeowner was away. Before fleeing, the robbers also removed the CCTV system's digital video recorder (DVR).

A gang allegedly posing as visitors robbed cash and jewellery worth around Rs 9 lakh from a house in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur after holding a woman and her three children hostage inside their home, police said. The incident happened at the house of social activist Harishchandra, who was not home when the suspects showed up around 1:30 pm.

The guys initially called Harishchandra and said they were there to meet him, according to the police. He told them they should have contacted before coming and that he was not at home. His phone's low battery caused it to go off shortly after.

After losing contact with Harishchandra, the suspects allegedly approached his wife and children and claimed that he had asked them to let the visitors inside and offer them tea while he was on his way home. The family let the men enter the house because they believed the story. The group overpowered the people inside and took them captive. To stop them from sounding an alarm, the suspects, according to the police, put bandages in their mouths and bound their hands with ropes.

Investigators were later informed by family members that the guys were armed and had pointed weapons at them several times during the encounter. According to authorities, the group searched many rooms within the residence for almost an hour before escaping by the back gate.

According to investigators, the suspects fled the house with jewels and cash valued at about Rs 9 lakh. In an apparent attempt to destroy evidence, the burglars also allegedly removed the digital video recorder (DVR) that was attached to the home's CCTV system.

Family members were able to notify the police when the gang ran away. An inquiry was started and teams were sent to the scene. In order to identify the culprits and recreate their actions before to and following the incident, police indicated that CCTV video from nearby places is being analysed.