Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the lathi-charge on students as an 'attack on democracy' and demanded PM Modi's accountability in the Ram Mandir donation row. Jairam Ramesh also slammed the PM's pre-session address.

Kharge Attacks Govt Over Lathi-Charge, Temple Funds

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a sharp attack against the Union government in New Delhi on Monday, condemning the reported lathi-charge on students as a direct assault on democratic values. Expressing his strong disapproval of the government's actions, Kharge remarked, "Lathi-charge on students is an attack on democracy. This government is not capable of staying in power."

"We have also raised the issue of theft of donations (at Ayodhya Ram Temple). Modi sahib should take responsibility because he is the one who created the Trust," he added. Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader also demanded accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding allegations of financial irregularities surrounding the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Jairam Ramesh Lists Opposition's Key Issues

On the other hand, on Monday, as the monsoon session of the Parliament began, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address made right before the house proceedings, calling it a "litany of platitudes", asserting that the PM ignored the pertinent issues impacting the nation, such as NEET exam irregularities, Ram Mandir donation row among many others.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh also said the Modi Government's ongoing attempts to subvert our democracy and the federal set-up of the Constitution through a compromised delimitation process. "The PM started off the Monsoon Session of Parliament with his usual litany of platitudes. What the PM failed to mention are the following issues, which the Opposition is committed to raising - i. The massive Chanda Chori Aastha Dhoka at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya executed by members of the RSS-BJP ecosystem that has shocked the nation's conscience ii. The NEET UG 2026 paper leak and the CBSE Grade 12 Board Examinations fiasco which has enraged the yuva shakti that the PM paid lip service to," he said.

He also slammed the Prime Minister for not addressing the "corruption claims" made against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other ministers. "The dirty tricks and financial incentives being used to split Opposition parties iv. The credible accusations of corruption and conflict of interest that are plaguing the Union Cabinet Minister for Road Transport, the Minister of State for Agriculture, the Ministry of Environment, the CM of Arunachal Pradesh, and the CM of Madhya Pradesh v. The Modi Government's ongoing attempts to subvert our democracy and the federal set-up of the Constitution through a compromised delimitation process, the One Nation One Election gimmick, and the unconstitutional VBSA Bill," he added. (ANI)