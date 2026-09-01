A father travelled 14 hours straight just to spend eight hours with his daughter. In that short time, he washed her dishes, took her out, and bought her favourite food, all while managing work calls. Before leaving, he told her, 'Just be happy, I'm always with you.'

A father is winning hearts all over social media after he travelled for 14 hours straight to surprise his daughter. And what prompted this long journey? Just a simple message from her saying she missed him. A woman, who goes by the handle @apple.kaivalya on Instagram, shared this heartwarming story of her father's love and dedication.

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In her post, she explained what happened. "I had sent a message to my dad the night before saying I was missing him," she wrote. "The next morning, when I opened the door, my dad was standing there with a backpack." He had travelled for 14 hours without telling her, just to spend eight hours together. Even while juggling his work calls, he washed her dishes, took her out, and bought her all her favourite food. As he was leaving, he told her, "Whatever you do, be happy. I am always with you." She added, "He didn't come because I asked him to, but to remind me that I am never alone."

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The daughter also mentioned that despite being tired from the long journey, her father made sure to help her with chores and take her out. "Sometimes parents don't say 'I'm always with you' in words," she reflected. "Instead, they just show up one day. Their presence is the only reminder you need that you're never really alone." The post has touched many people, with comments pouring in about how emotional the father's gesture was.