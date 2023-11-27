Tragic stampede at CUSAT: Two girls remain in critical condition

The condition of the two girls who were injured during the stampede at CUSAT Tech Fest is critical. As many as 34 patients are currently under treatment.

Kochi: Officials on Monday (November 27) said that the condition of the two girls who were injured during the stampede at CUSAT Tech Fest is critical. It is reportedly said that Geetanjali from Alappuzha and Sheeba from Malappuram are still seeking treatment at the emergency department of Aster Medicity Hospital. As many as 34 patients are currently under treatment.

The university will pay tribute to those who died during the CUSAT tragedy. A condolence meeting will be held in the auditorium of the School of Management Studies at 10:30 am. The deceased have been identified as Athul Thambi (a civil second-year student), a Koothatukulam native; Ann Ruftha (second-year student) from North Paravur; Sara Thomas (second-year student) from Thamarassery; and Albin Joseph, a former student of CUSAT from Mundoor, Palakkad.

The funeral of Sara Thomas will be held today at St. George Church. The Chief Minister, Ministers Muhammad Riyaz, Veena George, and others paid their tributes to Sara yesterday. The mortal remains of Ann Rifta will be cremated tomorrow. Her body is kept at the Paravur Taluk Hospital and will be brought to her home in Paravur. The body will be kept for public viewing till 11 am. The funeral will be held at St. Joseph Church, Kurumbathuruth at 1 p.m.