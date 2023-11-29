Massive decision: Centre to provide free food grains to about 81.35 crore Indians for 5 years

Centre announces a historic decision to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for five years, starting from January 1, 2024. This social welfare scheme aims to provide free food grains to approximately 81.35 crore beneficiaries, making it one of the world's largest initiatives

In a landmark decision, the Narendra Modi government has approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for a period of five years, commencing from January 1, 2024. This move places PMGKAY among the world's largest social welfare schemes, aiming to provide free food grains to approximately 81.35 crore beneficiaries.

The historic decision, with an estimated cost of Rs 11.8 lakh crore over the five-year period, underscores Prime Minister Modi's commitment to efficient and targeted welfare, addressing the basic food and nutrition needs of the population. This initiative aligns with the government's dedication to building an aspirational and developed India during the Amrit Kaal.

Under PMGKAY, beneficiaries will receive free food grains, including rice, wheat, and coarse grains/millets, for the next five years. This extended program aims to strengthen food security and alleviate financial hardships faced by the poor and vulnerable sections of the population. The distribution will be carried out through a network of over 5 lakh Fair Price Shops, ensuring nationwide uniformity in food grain delivery under a common logo.

The initiative will also promote ease of living through the ONORC (One Nation One Ration Card) system, allowing beneficiaries to collect free food grains from any fair price shop in the country. ONORC facilitates the portability of entitlements for migrants, both intra and inter-state, supporting the government's Digital India initiative.

The provision of free food grains for five years reflects a long-term commitment to addressing national food and nutrition security. The approximate food subsidy for the distribution of food grains under PMGKAY over the next five years is expected to be Rs 11.8 lakh crore. This substantial investment emphasizes the government's commitment to providing free food grains to the targeted population.

The decision aims to mitigate financial hardships for the affected strata of society in a sustainable manner, ensuring a long-term pricing strategy with zero cost to the beneficiaries. As an example, the economic cost of 35 kg rice for an Antyodaya family is Rs 1371, and the cost of 35 kg wheat is Rs 946, borne entirely by the Government of India under PMGKAY.

This initiative is in line with the government's commitment to ensuring a dignified life for the people through access to food and nutritional security. The scheme is poised to benefit 81.35 crore persons covered under PMGKAY, contributing to the fulfilment of this significant government commitment.

With a focus on the welfare of beneficiaries and the goal of strengthening food security in terms of accessibility, affordability, and availability, the decision to continue providing free food grains under PMGKAY for the next five years is a strategic move to maintain uniformity across states and uphold the principles of this transformative scheme.