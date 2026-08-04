A video from a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit allegedly shows a student carrying bricks during school hours, reportedly under the principal's supervision. The clip has sparked outrage, while education officials have ordered an inquiry.

In a concerning and shocking video surfacing from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, a student was allegedly seen carrying bricks on the school premises reportedly under the supervision of the principal/headmaster, sparking serious questions about accountability and child welfare.

In a viral video, a student in a school uniform was seen carrying a pair of bricks on the instruction of a principal, who was present at the scene and allegedly directing the child to perform manual labour instead of attending classes, which caused the clip to draw attention from netizens on social media.

Since schools are meant to educate children, not assign them household chores or manual labour, the viral video starkly contradicts the very purpose of education and has raised serious concerns over child welfare and accountability. Doing manual labour under the supervision of a teacher makes the incident even more disturbing.

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What the Viral Video Shows?

The shocking incident reportedly took place at a government primary school in Behri, which is located in the Bisalpur tehsil of Pilibhit district. The footage was recorded by a camera positioned just outside the school, possibly by a resident or passer-by.

In the clip, a school principal in a white full-sleeve shirt and black trousers was seen directing a student to take a pair of bricks and place them near the toilet facility on the premises of the primary school. After the child complied, the teacher appeared to have instructed the student to fetch another pair of bricks, with the process appearing to continue as the video ended.

The incident appears to have been recorded during school hours, raising further concerns about the child's safety, education and the role of school authorities.

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The incident reportedly took place around 9 am, and the parents and local villagers have made serious allegations against the school principal, Kaleem. Parents have also raised concerns over the quality of the midday meal in the Pilibhit government school. It was reported that the students were also tasked with carrying drinking water for the school, further deepening community anger over the alleged exploitation and neglect of basic facilities.

The clip closely resembles a 2025 incident from Harpur in Uttar Pradesh, where primary school students were allegedly made to carry bricks for construction work on school premises, triggering outrage and prompting an official inquiry.

Has Any Action Been Taken Against School Authorities?

After the clip of the incident, where a headmaster/teacher allegedly forced a student to carry a pair of bricks on the school premises, went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), netizens sparked outrage over the alleged exploitation of a child for manual labour.

Though no action has been taken against those responsible for the incident, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Roshini Singh, stated that a thorough investigation has been launched to verify the facts. The investigation has reportedly been given to the Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari (ABSA).

After the investigation, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible if the allegations are substantiated, BSA Roshini Singh said. Since the investigation is reportedly underway, findings of the probe will determine whether disciplinary or legal action is initiated against those found responsible for the alleged incident.

It remains to be seen whether the inquiry will substantiate the allegations and lead to disciplinary action against the school authorities, or if the incident will expose deeper systemic issues within the functioning of government-run schools.

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