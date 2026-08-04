IIT (BHU) and the Madhya Pradesh govt signed an MoU to boost higher education, research, and innovation. This collaboration, aligning with NEP 2020, will involve joint programs, FDPs, and workshops in areas like AI, IoT, and cybersecurity.

The Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Higher Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration, Bhopal, to strengthen collaboration in higher education, research, innovation and technology development.

The MoU was signed in the august presence of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel, and the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav. The agreement was signed on behalf of IIT (BHU) by Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Dean (Research & Development), while Prabal Sipaha, Commissioner, Higher Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh, signed on behalf of the Department of Higher Education. Prof. MK Meshram, Coordinator, Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE), IIT (BHU), Varanasi, and Vikas Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Higher Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh, were also present during the signing ceremony along with senior officials from both institutions.

The initiative brings together 30 higher education institutions, including IITs, NITs and universities under the Government of Madhya Pradesh, with the objective of promoting excellence in science, engineering and technology education.

NEP 2020 Alignment and Collaborative Aims

The collaboration is aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to strengthen academic cooperation, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, skill development and industry-academia engagement.

Key Areas of Academic Collaboration

Under the MoU, IIT (BHU) and the Department of Higher Education will jointly organise certificate programmes, executive education, Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs), workshops, boot camps and technical competitions in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), Cyber Security, Semiconductor Technologies, Smart Manufacturing, Industry 4.0, Additive Manufacturing, Digital Engineering, Quantum Technologies, Medical Electronics, Space Technologies, Drone Technologies, Smart Cities, Digital Twin and High Performance Computing.

The collaboration will also facilitate laboratory exposure, hands-on technical training and multidisciplinary learning opportunities for students and faculty members.

Fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The partnership also focuses on promoting innovation and entrepreneurship through Entrepreneurship Development Programmes (EDPs), startup boot camps, innovation workshops and mentoring by IIT (BHU) faculty, entrepreneurs and industry experts. Technology-based startups will receive incubation support through the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE), IIT (BHU).

The collaboration will further encourage intellectual property creation, patent filing, technology transfer and commercialisation.

Strategic Research and Capacity Building

The two institutions will collaborate on research and capacity building in strategic areas including renewable energy, hydrogen technologies, battery technologies, energy storage systems, electric mobility, smart grids, advanced materials, nanotechnology, sustainable manufacturing and climate-resilient engineering.

Joint research projects, consultancy assignments, student internships, curriculum development, conferences, seminars, technology exhibitions and outreach programmes will also be undertaken as part of the collaboration.

Implementation and Governance

A Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), comprising representatives from IIT (BHU) and the Department of Higher Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh, will oversee the implementation of the MoU by preparing annual action plans, monitoring progress and recommending new collaborative initiatives. The MoU will remain valid for an initial period of five years and may be renewed by mutual consent.

Director's Vision on the Partnership

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Amit Patra, Director, IIT (BHU), Varanasi, said, "This partnership reflects IIT (BHU)'s commitment to extending its academic and research excellence beyond campus and contributing meaningfully to strengthening higher education across the country. By collaborating with the Government of Madhya Pradesh, we aim to empower institutions with advanced technological knowledge, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, and create a vibrant ecosystem for cutting-edge research, skill development and technology-led growth. We are confident that this collaboration will open new opportunities for students and faculty members while contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat."

Expected Outcomes and Impact

The collaboration is expected to significantly enhance the quality of technical education, strengthen research capabilities, promote innovation-driven entrepreneurship and create new opportunities for students and faculty members across Madhya Pradesh, while further reinforcing IIT (BHU)'s commitment to nation-building through academic excellence, innovation and technology. (ANI)