Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    To boost Delhi night life, over 300 firms including restaurants permitted to operate 24X7

    LG VK Saxena has approved more than 300 establishments, including online shopping and delivery shops, hotels, restaurants, and transport facilities, to operate round-the-clock. The Lieutenant Governor approved a request to exclude 314 petitions, some of which had been outstanding since 2016

    To boost Delhi night life over 300 firms including restaurants permitted to operate 24 7 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    In a move that will boost Delhi's night life, LG VK Saxena has approved more than 300 establishments, including online shopping and delivery shops, hotels, restaurants, and transport facilities, to operate round-the-clock, officials at LG office said on Sunday.

    The Lieutenant Governor approved a request to exclude 314 petitions, some of which had been outstanding since 2016. According to them, he has asked that a notification be given within seven days.

    Officials stated that in approving the plan, Saxena took a "very severe view" of the labour department's "inordinate delay, adhocism, unpredictability, and unjustifiable discretion" in dealing with the businesses' request for these exemptions.

    Also Read | Delhi LG directs AAP govt to clear all dues to Dalit sanitation workers before Diwali

    To develop an investor and business-friendly atmosphere in Delhi, the LG has mandated that such applications be processed within a fixed schedule. Starting next Monday, the 300-plus eateries in the national capital will be authorised to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    Meanwhile, taking note of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's excessive delay in paying Dalit sanitation workers in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the Chief Secretary to clear all outstanding dues before Diwali.

    Also Read: Will build govt schools, get Narmada water to Kutch if voted to power: Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

    The LG's directive came after representatives of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) filed a complaint with the Governor about a Rs 16 crore payment delay. In a meeting with the Governor, DICCI representatives alleged that the AAP government was apathetic about paying Dalit workers.

    Also Read: Probe orders are illegal: Manish Sisodia to Delhi Lt Governor on inquiry in power subsidy scheme

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MK Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for second time gcw

    MK Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for second time

    Muslims use condoms more... Owaisi's jibe at Mohan Bhagwat over population remark

    Muslims use condoms more... Owaisi's jibe at Mohan Bhagwat over population remark

    Lt Rahul Turan completes Ironman World Championship

    Lt Rahul Turan completes Ironman World Championship

    Uttar Pradesh roads will be better than United States by 2024 says Nitin Gadkari gcw

    Uttar Pradesh roads will be better than USA by 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

    Waterlogged streets in Delhi IMD issues yellow alert for Maharashtra UP to witness heavy rains gcw

    Waterlogged streets in Delhi, IMD issues yellow alert for Maharashtra, UP to witness heavy rains

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD scenes from 'Deewanapan' is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD scenes from 'Deewanapan' is a must WATCH

    Stress and inactive lifestyle leading cause for infertility sur

    Stress and inactive lifestyle leading cause for infertility?

    football Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Inter Miami?-ayh

    Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Inter Miami?

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: From this point, does it look like Liverpool will be champion? - jurgen Klopp-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'From this point, does it look like Liverpool will be champion?' - Klopp

    Signal messaging app to have stories option soon here is how you can make it gcw

    Signal messaging app to have stories option soon; here's how you can make it

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon