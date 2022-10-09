To boost Delhi night life, over 300 firms including restaurants permitted to operate 24X7

LG VK Saxena has approved more than 300 establishments, including online shopping and delivery shops, hotels, restaurants, and transport facilities, to operate round-the-clock. The Lieutenant Governor approved a request to exclude 314 petitions, some of which had been outstanding since 2016

In a move that will boost Delhi's night life, LG VK Saxena has approved more than 300 establishments, including online shopping and delivery shops, hotels, restaurants, and transport facilities, to operate round-the-clock, officials at LG office said on Sunday.

The Lieutenant Governor approved a request to exclude 314 petitions, some of which had been outstanding since 2016. According to them, he has asked that a notification be given within seven days.

Officials stated that in approving the plan, Saxena took a "very severe view" of the labour department's "inordinate delay, adhocism, unpredictability, and unjustifiable discretion" in dealing with the businesses' request for these exemptions.

To develop an investor and business-friendly atmosphere in Delhi, the LG has mandated that such applications be processed within a fixed schedule. Starting next Monday, the 300-plus eateries in the national capital will be authorised to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Meanwhile, taking note of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's excessive delay in paying Dalit sanitation workers in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the Chief Secretary to clear all outstanding dues before Diwali.

The LG's directive came after representatives of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) filed a complaint with the Governor about a Rs 16 crore payment delay. In a meeting with the Governor, DICCI representatives alleged that the AAP government was apathetic about paying Dalit workers.

