    Will build govt schools, get Narmada water to Kutch if voted to power: Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

    In his address at Gandhidham in Kutch district, Kejriwal said the chief minister of Gujarat and his ministers were getting 5,000 units and 4,000 units, respectively, of electricity free per month but the state government here was abusing him for promising 300 units free to common citizens.

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 7:37 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his party would build government-run schools in each village and get Narmada water to every corner of Kutch district if it came to power after the Gujarat Assembly polls likely to be held in December.

    Kejriwal, who along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is on a two-day visit to the state, was addressing a rally in Gandhidham town in Kutch district.

    "In Delhi, students of government-run schools belonging to poor families are securing admissions in medical and engineering courses. They will lift their families out of poverty after getting well-paying jobs. But in Gujarat, I have learnt the ruling BJP is shutting down government schools in Kutch," Kejriwal claimed.

    "I promise that AAP will build government schools in each and every village of Gujarat after coming to power. We will also bring Narmada water to every corner of the Kutch region. Just give one chance to AAP for the sake of your children's future," he said.

    Kejriwal also said his party, if voted to power, will build a government-run hospital in each of the 33 districts in Gujarat to provide free and quality treatment to people. In his address at Gandhidham in Kutch district, Kejriwal said the chief minister of Gujarat and his ministers were getting 5,000 units and 4,000 units, respectively, of electricity free per month but the state government here was abusing him for promising 300 units free to common citizens.

    "People living in AAP-ruled Delhi and Punjab are now getting zero electricity bills. This can be done in Gujarat too. But, these people (BJP) abuse me saying I am distributing 'revdi' (freebies). From March 1, after winning the Assembly elections, you too will get zero electricity bills," Kejriwal asserted. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Mann said 74 lakh families in Punjab have electricity meters in their homes, and 51 lakh of these have received electricity bills with no amount to pay, popularly called 'zero electricity bills'.

    "The Delhi government saved Rs 150 crore on the construction of a bridge and spent that money in distributing free medicines to the needy people. Is that revdi? If that is the case, then I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi who sold the papad (freebie promise) of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of citizens," Mann added.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2022, 7:37 PM IST
