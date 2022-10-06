Delhi LG directs AAP govt to clear all dues to Dalit sanitation workers before Diwali

DICCI representatives claimed in a meeting with the Governor that the AAP government was apathetic about paying Dalit workers. Over 1000 Dalit workers employed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to clean sewer lines in the national capital have not been paid in the last four years, according to the complaint.

Taking note of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's excessive delay in paying Dalit sanitation workers in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the Chief Secretary to clear all outstanding dues before Diwali. The LG's directive came after representatives of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) filed a complaint with the Governor about a Rs 16 crore payment delay.

In a meeting with the Governor, DICCI representatives alleged that the AAP government was apathetic about paying Dalit workers. According to the complaint, over 1000 Dalit workers employed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to clean sewer lines in the national capital have not been paid in the last four years. The Governor charged Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar with investigating the complaint.

According to a DICCI statement, the Governor called it a 'serious matter' and asked the Chief Secretary to take immediate action to resolve all 'genuine claims' of these Dalit sanitation workers before Diwali.

The DJB agreed with DICCI to implement a technology-based sewer cleaning solution to eliminate manual scavenging in Delhi. For the project, up to 1000 Dalit sanitation workers were hired through 189 contractors from the same community. The contract between the Jal Board and DICCI calls for payments to be made to contractors every month, but the DICCI claims that no payments have been made to these Dalit entrepreneurs in the last four years.

According to the statement, these Dalit workers have been forced to work without pay for several months, and the contractors cannot meet critical recurring expenses due to the Delhi Government's failure to pay bills. Dr Kamble, Chairman of the DICCI, also claimed that a lobby is active in the DJB and is plotting against Dalit entrepreneurs.

Also Read: Probe orders are illegal: Manish Sisodia to Delhi Lt Governor on inquiry in power subsidy scheme

Also Read: Will build govt schools, get Narmada water to Kutch if voted to power: Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Also Read: Capt Amarinder Singh slams Punjab's AAP govt of doing ‘nothing’ on Khalistan issue