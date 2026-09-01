Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay released water from Mettur Dam for Samba cultivation and drinking purposes. The dam's level is at 91.56 ft. The govt will prevent illegal water pumping and has urged farmers to adopt water-saving methods.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday opened water from Mettur Dam for drinking water needs and for Samba cultivation in the Cauvery Delta for 2026-27. The Chief Minister released water at Mettur Dam in Salem district this morning.

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 91.56 feet, storage at 54.452 TMC and inflow at 10,857 cusecs. The storage and inflow will be continuously monitored, and the release will be regulated step by step as per irrigation needs.

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Water Resources and Revenue and Disaster Management departments have been instructed to work in coordination with district administrations.

Measures to Prevent Illegal Water Usage

According to a statement issued by CMO, every cubic foot of water released from Mettur will be ensured to be properly utilised for farmers. Illegal pumping of water using electric motors along the Cauvery river and canals, unauthorised drawal of water and drawal of more than the permitted quantity under permitted pumping schemes will be strictly prevented.

For this, joint monitoring squads comprising Water Resources, Revenue and Disaster Management, Police and TANGEDCO officials will be formed, and round-the-clock patrolling will be undertaken.

CM Asserts Tamil Nadu's Right to Cauvery Water

The Chief Minister said Cauvery water is Tamil Nadu's legal right assured by the Cauvery Tribunal final award and the Supreme Court judgment dated February 16, 2018. "We will not give up that right under any circumstances. The Government continues to take firm steps to get Tamil Nadu's due share," the CM said.

The Government is also approaching the Supreme Court and taking all legal and administrative steps to protect the legal share and the rights of delta farmers.

Appeal to Farmers Amid Water Scarcity

Considering the deficit in the South-West monsoon and severe El Nino impact, the present release is a planned measure to conserve the available water economically and efficiently and protect Samba cultivation. Farmers have been requested to adopt medium-duration paddy varieties which require less water and water-saving cultivation methods including direct paddy sowing.

"Let us use water economically; share it till the last field; make Samba cultivation a success," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)