Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao was detained and placed under house arrest in Hyderabad. Police stopped him from travelling to Nalgonda to meet a party worker whose home was allegedly ransacked by Congress workers.

Tension prevailed in Tarnaka on Tuesday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao confronted police personnel who placed him under house arrest and subsequently detained him near his residence, according to a statement issued by the Telangana BJP Public Relations Office.

According to the state BJP wing, the police action was aimed at preventing Ramchander Rao from travelling to Nalgonda district to visit BJP District President Nagam Varshit Reddy.

The BJP alleged that Congress party workers had earlier ransacked Varshit Reddy's residence and assaulted his mother.

The state BJP chief was planning to visit the family in Nalgonda to express solidarity and offer support following the alleged incident.

However, police personnel deployed near Ramchander Rao's residence in Tarnaka stopped and detained him before he could leave for Nalgonda.

Terming the action "anti-democratic" and "unconstitutional," the state BJP accused the ruling Congress administration of using law enforcement machinery to suppress opposition leaders and prevent them from reaching out to affected party workers. (ANI)

BJP Chief Compares Situation to Emergency

This comes after Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday hit out at the state government over his house arrest, alleging that the state was witnessing a "worst undemocratic atmosphere" and comparing the situation to the Emergency days.

Heavy police security was deployed outside the residence of Rao in Hyderabad as police allegedly prevented him from travelling to Nalgonda to meet BJP district president Nagam Varshit Reddy, whose residence was reportedly ransacked and whose mother was allegedly injured.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said he had been detained by police while he was scheduled to travel to Nalgonda to meet Varshit Reddy and his family.

"I decided to go to Nalgonda whatever may come. Police, since morning they have house arrested me. This is the second house arrest for me in these three days. This is how situation in Telangana is. We are passing the worst undemocratic atmosphere, worst than emergency days," Rao said.

Rao alleged that the Congress government was frustrated by the growing support for the BJP among youth and students over the issue of fee reimbursement.

"In Telangana are frustrated because youth and students are coming to BJP office and they are offering their support for the fight which BJP is fighting against this government for fee reimbursement," he said. (ANI)