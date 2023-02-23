Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Gives me hope for the future...' Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates lavishes praise on India

    Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates stated that India has developed a world-leading approach to innovation that ensures solutions reach those who need them. India gives hope for the future and proved that the country could solve the big problems at once even when the world is facing multiple crisis, he added.

    Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, wrote in his journal "Gates Notes" that India offers promise for the future and has shown that it is capable of tackling large issues all at once.

    In his blog, Bill Gates expressed his belief that, even during a time of multiple crisis, the world is capable of making progress on many large problems at once with the right innovations and delivery channels. Typically, he said, he would hear something along the lines of, "There isn't enough time or money to solve both at the same time."

    India, however, disproved each and every answer. According to Gates' blog, "There is no greater evidence than the remarkable success that India has achieved."

    "I have faith in India's destiny as a whole. The majority of issues there cannot be solved without addressing them at scale because it is on track to overtake China as the most populous nation in the world. Yet India has shown it is capable of overcoming significant obstacles. The nation reduced the spread of HIV, eliminated polio, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and improved access to finance and sanitary services," he added.

    The co-founder of Microsoft added that India has created a model for invention that guarantees that those in need of the answers receive them. India made the decision to produce its own rotavirus vaccine when the vaccine, which protects against the virus that frequently results in fatal instances of diarrhoea, was too costly to be distributed to every child.

    The Gates Foundation and other donors collaborated with India to construct factories and establish extensive distribution systems for the vaccines. According to Gates, these affordable rotavirus immunisations are now being used in other nations around the globe, with 83% of 1-year-olds having received them by 2021.

    While talking about its funding in India's Indian Agricultural Research Institute, or IARI, in Pusa, Gates said: "One of the reasons why challenges like climate, hunger, and health seem insurmountable is that we don't yet have all the tools to solve them. But I'm optimistic that one day soon we will, thanks in part to innovators like researchers at IARI."

    In his blog, Gates also informed that he is coming to India next week to see the work being done by innovators and entrepreneurs.

