    Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam slams Congress for calling history of 'Sengol' bogus

    "Saying that such events are bogus or false, trying to raise question marks about our credibility, and trying to reduce the importance of the use of the Sengol as a symbol of the transfer of power for the sake of politics is very sad and unfortunate," Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam said in a statement.

    First Published May 26, 2023, 2:21 PM IST

    Hours after the Congress dismissed as 'bogus' the Narendra Modi government's claim that the 'Sengol' or golden sceptre was used as a symbol of the transfer of power from the British to independent India, the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam has lashed out at the Grand Old Party.

    To note, it was Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam who arranged the gold sceptre after being approached by the then Governor-General of India C Rajagopalachari.

    In a brief statement, the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam said that it was pained by the remarks made by the 'people of a certain political party' (Congress). "Saying that such events are bogus or false, trying to raise question marks about our credibility, and trying to reduce the importance of the use of the Sengol as a symbol of the transfer of power for the sake of politics is very sad and unfortunate," it said in a statement.

    The Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam reiterated that it is well-documented by multiple sources that they had been invited to conduct a ritual to symbolize the transfer of power. 

    "Our Adheenam honoured the invite of Rajaji and we got a Sengol made, gave it to Lord Mountbatten, got it back from him and presented it to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in an elaborate ritual. The Swami who presented it to Nehru also made it clear that this Sengol is a symbol of self-rule," the statement said.

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday claimed there was no documented evidence of Lord Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari and Jawaharlal Nehru describing the Sengol as a symbol of a transfer of power by the British to India. The Sengol will be installed near the Chair of the Lok Sabha speaker after the new Parliament building is inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The event is being boycotted by 20 Opposition parties, including the Congress. 

