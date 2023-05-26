'False narrative from WhatsApp University...' Congress says 'Sengol' was never symbol of transfer of power

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to say, "Is it any surprise that the new Parliament is being consecrated with typically false narratives from the WhatsApp University? The BJP/RSS Distorians stand exposed yet again with Maximum Claims, Minimum Evidence."

The Congress party on Friday once again targeted the Narendra Modi government over the issue of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 and questioned the authenticity of the government's narrative on the 'Sengol'.

Citing media reports to counter the BJP claim that the golden sceptre was a symbol of the transfer of power and that it went into oblivion post-independence, Ramesh said: "A majestic sceptre conceived of by a religious establishment in then Madras province and crafted in Madras city was indeed presented to Nehru in August 1947."

"There is no documented evidence whatsoever of Mountbatten, Rajaji and Nehru describing this sceptre as a symbol of the transfer of British power to India. All claims to this effect are plain and simple — BOGUS. Wholly and completely manufactured in the minds of a few and dispersed into WhatsApp, and now to the drum-beaters in the media. Two of the finest Rajaji scholars with impeccable credentials have expressed surprise," he said.

"The sceptre was later kept for display at the Allahabad Museum. What Nehru said there on December 14, 1947, is a matter of public record despite whatever labels may say. The sceptre is now being used by the PM & his drum-beaters for their political ends in Tamil Nadu. This is typical of this brigade that embroiders facts to suit its twisted objectives," he added.