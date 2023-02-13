Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'They are living in fool's paradise': IUML leader slams trans-man's pregnancy

    While the transgender community in Kerala celebrated the birth of the baby, IUML leader Muneer has said homosexual couples can never conceive and termed it a "hollow" claim. "Those who believe in such wonders are living in a fool's paradise," Muneer said.

    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    Senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader MK Muneer on Monday (February 13) slammed a trans-man's pregnancy and said they are living in a "fool's paradise". He also said that gender equality would bring division in society.

    Recently, Ziya Paval had announced partner Zahhad's pregnancy, claiming that this was the first trans-man's pregnancy in India. The couple was blessed with a baby at a state-run hospital in Kozhikode on February 8.

    Also read: Trans couple gives birth to a baby in Kerala, gender not to be revealed

    He also said the person who gave birth to a baby was actually a woman, although she had removed her breasts to look like a man. "The presence of a womb in the person who gave birth to the baby proves that it was actually a woman," the Koduvally MLA said.

    Though Zahhad had delivered the child, the trans-man wanted his name to be registered as the father of the baby and Paval, his trans-woman partner as the mother.

    Also read: Spain passes new transgender bill, allows people above 16 to legally change their gender

    Zahhad, who identifies as a transman, had stalled hormone therapy to conceive, and on February 8, delivered through Caesarean section at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

    It is reportedly said that Paval left home to participate in a youth festival and never went back. She learnt dance at a transgender community centre. She now teaches it to students in Kozhikode district.

    Zahad, a trained accountant, is from a Christian family from the fishing community in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He currently works at a supermarket. He had left his family after coming out as transgender to them.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 3:46 PM IST
