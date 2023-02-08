Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trans couple gives birth to a baby in Kerala, gender not to be revealed

    A Keralite transgender couple, who recently announced pregnancy, was blessed with a baby at a state-run hospital here on Wednesday, considered to be the first such case in the country. Ziya Paval, one of the trans partners, said the baby was born by around 9.30 am through a Cesarean Section at the Government Medical College Hospital.

    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    In what is said to be the first instance of its like in the nation, a transgender Keralite couple who had just recently announced their pregnancy gave birth to a child on Wednesday in a government-run hospital. According to Ziya Paval, one of the trans partners, "the baby was born around around 9.30 am by a Cesarean Section at the Government Medical College Hospital."

    The newborn and Zahhad, her partner who gave birth to the kid, are both doing well, according to Paval. The trans person, however, refused to disclose the newborn's gender identity and stated that they did not want to make it public at this time.

     Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Taking to social media, Paval wrote: "We are about to realise my dream of becoming a mother and his dream of becoming a father. An eight-month-old foetus is now in (Zahhad's) belly... From what we came to know, this is the first trans man's pregnancy in India...,"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ziya Paval (@paval19)

    Paval and Zahhad have been together for the past three years.

    According to media reports, Paval left home to participate in a youth festival and never went back. She learnt dance at a transgender community centre. She now teaches it to students in Kozhikode district.

    On the other hand, Zahad, who is trained as an accountant, is from a Christian family from the fishing community in Thiruvananthapuram city. He currently works at a supermarket. He had left his family after coming out as transgender to them. 

    Reports suggest India is estimated to have around two million transgender people, though activists say the number is higher. In 2014, India's Supreme Court ruled that they have the same rights as other people.

    (With PTI inputs)

