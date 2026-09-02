Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur welcomed India's 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 FY27, calling it an 'auspicious development'. He said the figures reflect the country's economic progress and that the opposition should take note of India's growth.

Union Minister Welcomes 'Auspicious' Growth

Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur on Wednesday welcomed India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year, describing it as a "highly auspicious development" and asserting that the figures reflect the country's economic progress.

Speaking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram, Thakur said those who had claimed that India was lagging economically, including opposition parties, would now have to take note of the country's growth. "...This is a highly auspicious development. Those who claimed India was lagging, along with the opposition, will now have to reflect on just how much economic progress we are making..." he said.

PM Modi Hails 'Collective Strength'

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY27 and said it reflected the "collective strength" of the people.

In a video message posted on X, PM Modi congratulated people for their hard work and said India had maintained its growth momentum despite global challenges, including conflicts, crises and disrupted supply chains. "A growth rate of 7.8%--the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also criticised the Opposition, accusing it of "spreading despair" and "echoing falsehoods". He called for maintaining the growth momentum and emphasised the importance of building an "Atmanirbhar Bharat". PM Modi also called for greater emphasis on domestic products and local consumption under the mantra of "Swadeshi, Vocal for Local".

Q1 FY27 GDP by the Numbers

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, covering the April-June period. Real GDP was estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter of FY26. The growth was also higher than the 7 per cent Q1 FY27 growth estimate earlier projected by the Reserve Bank of India.

Nominal GDP, measured at current prices, was estimated at Rs 88.27 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 80 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 10.3 per cent.

Real gross value added (GVA) was estimated at Rs 73.82 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 68.21 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 8.2 per cent.

The Q1 GDP estimates are subject to revisions, with MoSPI stating that improved data coverage and revisions in input data by source agencies could affect subsequent estimates. The next release of quarterly GDP estimates, covering the July-September quarter of FY27, is scheduled for November 30, 2026. (ANI)