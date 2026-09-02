SC/ST MPs met in New Delhi to condemn a 'purification' ritual in Haldwani after Mallikarjun Kharge's visit. Viewing it as an insult to the community, they resolved to seek action and will request a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu.

A meeting of SC/ST Members of Parliament was held in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the reported act of "purification" following the visit of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to Uttarakhand's Haldwani, according to a press note. The members strongly condemned the reported purification ritual, observing that such an act was deeply objectionable and contrary to constitutional principles of equality, dignity and abolition of untouchability.

The members expressed the view that the matter went beyond an insult to Kharge individually and concerned the dignity and self-respect of the entire SC/ST community.

MPs to Seek President's Intervention

The press note further stated that it was unanimously decided that the matter would be pursued collectively by SC/ST MPs and that those responsible for the incident should be identified and appropriate action taken against them in accordance with law. The members also decided to collectively raise the matter before President Droupadi Murmu and seek her intervention in ensuring justice and appropriate action.

According to the press note, the MPs will seek an appointment with the President on September 8, or on any other date and time convenient to her, so that a delegation of SC/ST MPs can personally place the matter before her. A detailed representation highlighting the incident, its implications for the dignity of SC/ST communities, relevant constitutional safeguards and the demand for action against those responsible has already been submitted to the President, it said.

The members also decided that all SC/ST MPs will meet at Indira Bhavan, Congress headquarters, at 11 am on September 7 to chalk out a roadmap, and meet the President on September 8.

A letter has also been submitted to the President by Congress MP Mallu Ravi, representing Nagarkurnool (SC) in Telangana, seeking appropriate intervention and action in the matter, according to the press note.

List of Attendees

Those present physically at the meeting included Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC Jharkhand in-charge K Raju, Mallu Ravi, Balram Naik, Manoj Kumar, Saleng A Sangma and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka. Congress MPs Amar Singh, Harish Chandra Meena, Kadiyam Kavya and Tanuj Punia participated in the meeting virtually, the press note said. (ANI)