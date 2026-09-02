Congress MP Shafi Parambil questioned India's 7.8% GDP growth, citing high unemployment, inflation, and rising prices. PM Modi countered, hailing the growth and accusing the opposition of spreading despair.

Congress MP Shafi Parambil on Wednesday questioned India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth, asking why ordinary households continue to struggle with high inflation, unemployment and rising prices.

Congress Questions GDP Growth Amid Hardship

Reacting to the GDP growth data, Parambil questioned why India continues to face high unemployment and a shortage of good jobs if the economy is growing at the rate claimed by the government. "If we are growing at this rate, as the Prime Minister claims, why are we still lacking good jobs? Why is the unemployment rate still high in India? Why is urban unemployment so high? What is the answer to that?" Parambil told ANI.

The Congress MP also raised concerns over the rising cost of living and inflation, questioning why ordinary households are finding it difficult to sustain themselves. "Why is it not affordable for a normal household to live? Why can't they sustain themselves through this inflation?" he asked.

Parambil further questioned the high prices of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products, as well as the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. "Why are petrol, diesel, and all other petroleum products still sky-high? Why are prices skyrocketing? Why is the Indian rupee falling so drastically against the US dollar?" he said.

"So, there are many questions genuinely raised against this claim," Parambil said.

PM Modi Hails Growth, Criticises Opposition

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY27 and said it reflected the "collective strength" of the people.

In a video message posted on X, PM Modi congratulated people for their hard work and said India had maintained its growth momentum despite global challenges, including conflicts, crises and disrupted supply chains. "A growth rate of 7.8%--the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also criticised the Opposition, accusing it of "spreading despair" and "echoing falsehoods". He called for maintaining the growth momentum and emphasised the importance of building an "Atmanirbhar Bharat". PM Modi also called for greater emphasis on domestic products and local consumption under the mantra of "Swadeshi, Vocal for Local".

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, covering the April-June period. (ANI)