Terrifying accident in Karnataka's Udupi: Runaway mines truck leaves trail of destruction (WATCH)

The Mulky market area in Karnataka's Udupi witnessed a day of chaos and near-tragedy as a mines truck, out of control due to rash driving, wreaked havoc on the morning commute.

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in the bustling Mulky market area of Udupi, Karnataka, a mines truck went out of control due to reckless driving, resulting in a catastrophic collision with a bike and an auto-rickshaw. The morning mishap on Thursday saw a near-death experience for daily wage laborers sitting by the roadside, while a brave watchman, Sangappa, sustained serious injuries as he valiantly tried to protect his daughter, Savita. The chaos left an auto-rickshaw overturned, an injured woman police constable, and a trail of destruction before the Mulky Police intervened to apprehend the runaway truck driver.

Also read: Karnataka shocker: Kalaburagi lawyer hacked to death in broad daylight; motive points to old land dispute

The incident occurred as the mines truck, en route to Udupi, lost control and veered off the main road, careening into a service road. The driver's rash maneuvering led to a collision with an auto-rickshaw and a bike, with Sangappa, the bike rider, bearing the brunt of the impact. Sangappa, a watchman at a lodge in Mulky, was transporting his daughter Savita to the bus stand when the accident unfolded. The collision left Sangappa seriously injured, while Savita miraculously escaped with minor injuries. A viral video of the incident has since circulated on social media, capturing the terrifying moments of the runaway truck's rampage.

As the out-of-control truck hurtled towards the service road, daily wage laborers seated on the edge of the pavement had a narrow escape, fleeing to safety just in time to avoid certain tragedy. The swift reaction of these individuals spared them from the potential devastation wrought by the runaway vehicle. However, a woman police constable on duty was not as fortunate, sustaining injuries in the chaos.

Also read: Karnataka: Row erupts as Priyank Kharge advocates removal of Savarkar's photo from Belagavi's Suvarna Soudha

Despite the severity of the accident, the truck driver did not stop after the collision. Mulky Police promptly responded to the scene, initiating a chase to apprehend the runaway driver. The pursuit concluded with the police successfully confiscating the vehicle and arresting the driver. The incident sheds light on the importance of swift police action in preventing further harm and bringing accountability to those responsible for such reckless endangerment.