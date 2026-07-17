A Mumbai man faced online backlash after a viral video showed him climbing rocks to retrieve his drone. He responded, clarifying it was not a stunt but an attempt to recover his equipment after an emergency landing.

A Mumbai man who was widely criticised online after a viral video showed him climbing onto rocks near the Gateway of India has now spoken out, saying the incident has been misunderstood. The clip, which drew millions of views on social media, sparked a heated debate, with many accusing him of risking his life for a drone. However, the man insists there was more to the story than what viewers saw in the viral footage.

The incident unfolded after his drone reportedly landed on the rocks near the iconic Mumbai landmark. A bystander recorded the man carefully making his way across the uneven surface to retrieve it. The video quickly spread online, with several users calling the act "reckless" and "dangerous," while questioning whether a drone was worth such a risk.

Check the viral video here:

Responding to the criticism, the man shared his perspective in a follow-up video. He explained that he had no intention of performing a stunt for attention and was simply trying to recover his expensive equipment after it made an emergency landing.

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Addressing the backlash, he said, "Many people think I risked my life just for content, but that's not what happened." He added that the drone had become stranded after losing power and that he believed he could retrieve it safely based on the conditions at the time.

He also clarified that the viral clip showed only a small portion of the incident and did not capture the precautions he had taken before climbing onto the rocks. According to him, the situation appeared far more dangerous in the edited video than it actually was.

Despite his explanation, social media remained divided. Some users sympathised with his situation, saying they understood why someone would try to recover costly equipment. Others maintained that no gadget is worth risking personal safety and argued that he should have sought professional assistance instead.

One user commented, "No drone is worth your life." Another wrote, "People are judging without knowing the full story."

The incident has reignited conversations around responsible drone usage, public safety, and how short viral clips can sometimes present only one side of a story. While the debate continues online, the man's response has encouraged many viewers to reconsider their initial assumptions and examine the full context before passing judgment.

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