IMD forecasts a fresh monsoon spell in Himachal Pradesh from July 18. Widespread heavy to very heavy rain is expected for several days, prompting a yellow alert. Residents and tourists are advised to remain alert for potential landslides.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of widespread monsoon activity across Himachal Pradesh from July 18, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over the following several days. A yellow warning has been issued for parts of the state as rainfall activity is expected to intensify.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, rainfall is expected to increase progressively during the coming week. While July 17 is likely to witness scattered rainfall over 26 to 50 per cent of the state without any warning, fairly widespread rainfall covering 51 to 75 per cent of the state is forecast for July 18, when heavy rain is expected at isolated places.

The weather office has predicted widespread rainfall across 76 to 100 per cent of Himachal Pradesh from July 19 to July 22, accompanied by heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations. Widespread rainfall is expected to continue on July 23, with heavy rain likely at isolated places.

Recent Weather Conditions

The forecast comes after largely dry weather prevailed across the state during the past 24 hours, except for light rainfall at a few places. Nagrota Suriyan recorded the highest rainfall at 28.8 mm, followed by Kangra with 10.2 mm. Maximum temperatures remained 2°C to 4°C above normal at most places. Una was the hottest location in the state with a maximum temperature of 38.0°C, while Keylong recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 12.2°C.

Meteorological Factors

The IMD attributed the expected increase in rainfall to multiple active weather systems. A monsoon trough currently extends through Jammu, Bareilly and towards the northeast Bay of Bengal, while a western disturbance persists as a cyclonic circulation over the Jammu region. In addition, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from July 19, further enhancing rainfall activity over Himachal Pradesh.

Advisory Issued

The weather office has advised residents and tourists to remain alert and monitor official advisories, as prolonged heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods, landslides, rockfalls and disruptions to road connectivity in vulnerable areas across the hill state. (ANI)