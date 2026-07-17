Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule hit out at Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of using Lord Ram to rebuild his vote bank after losing public support. Bawankule termed Thackeray's 'Ram Raksha' recital an act of hypocrisy.

Maharashtra Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of attempting to regain political support by invoking Lord Ram, alleging that his recent 'Ram Raksha' campaign was politically motivated. Speaking to the media, Bawankule alleged that Thackeray's religious outreach came after he had lost public support. "After losing public support, Uddhav Thackeray is now trying to rebuild his vote bank by invoking Lord Ram. He did not take to the streets when it was necessary, but now that everyone has deserted him, he remembers Lord Ram," Bawankule said.

'An Act of Hypocrisy'

He also termed Thackeray's 'Ram Raksha' recital "an act of hypocrisy" and claimed that late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray would have been pained by his son's political approach. "Uddhav Thackeray's Ram Raksha recital is an act of hypocrisy. Balasaheb Thackeray would have been pained to see Uddhav losing his way. Despite being invited to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uddhav Thackeray chose not to attend. He has made Lord Ram a political issue, whereas for us, Lord Ram represents faith, values and culture," he said.

Bawankule Defends Fadnavis

Bawankule also said Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had been associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement from the beginning. "Devendra Fadnavis does not need lessons on Hindutva. He has dedicated his life to preserving Hindu traditions and culture. He is a devotee of Lord Ram and participated in the Babri movement's kar seva, while others were inactive," he said.

The minister also criticised Thackeray's visits to Nagpur, alleging that they were limited to attacking political opponents. "Whenever Uddhav Thackeray comes to Nagpur, he only indulges in criticism," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Invites RSS Chief to Campaign

Earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, inviting him to attend the party's 'Ramraksha' campaign in Nagpur. In the letter, Raut alleged that the misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple had "deeply hurt the faith and trust of Hindus" and urged Bhagwat to join the campaign.

The programme is scheduled to be held on July 18 at 4:30 pm at Ram Mandir, Ramnagar, Nagpur, in the presence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)