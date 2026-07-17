PM Modi launched projects worth Rs 14,700 crore in Haryana, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and other highways. He also dedicated new medical colleges and flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 14,700 crore at Eklavya Stadium in Jind, in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

National Highway Projects Inaugurated

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Among the key projects, the Prime Minister dedicated them to the nation and laid the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth over Rs 12,470 crore in Haryana. He dedicated the 157.92-km-long four-lane, fully access-controlled Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway (Packages 1 to 5), developed at a cost of around Rs 9,680 crore. The Greenfield corridor forms part of the 667-km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Katra from about 14 hours to nearly six hours, while cutting the Delhi-Amritsar journey from around eight hours to four hours. The project is also expected to decongest NH-44 (GT Road), boost pilgrim and tourist traffic to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, and promote industrial and logistics development along the corridor.

Ambala-Kala Amb Highway

The Prime Minister also designated the 33.81-km-long four-lane, partially access-controlled Ambala-Kala Amb Highway on NH-7 and NH-344. The highway is expected to strengthen connectivity between the Ambala urban agglomeration and the Kala Amb industrial belt, improve road links between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, facilitate tourist movement to the hill regions and reduce logistics costs for industries in the Kala Amb area.

Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway

Another project devoted to the nation was the 40.60-km-long Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway on NH-352A. The highway will reduce travel time between Jind and Gohana from around two hours to about 40 minutes, while improving connectivity to Rohtak, Panipat and Delhi-NCR and benefiting commuters, freight transport and the agriculturally significant Jind-Gohana region.

Hansi-Barwala Brownfield Highway

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the 24.27-km-long Hansi-Barwala Brownfield Highway Project, which will upgrade the existing carriageway to a two/four-lane configuration with paved shoulders.

Urban Infrastructure and Healthcare Development

The Prime Minister dedicated the elevated railway track at Kurukshetra, a major urban infrastructure project aimed at eliminating long-standing traffic congestion at railway crossings in the city. The project is expected to ensure smoother vehicular movement, improve road safety and enhance the operational efficiency of both rail and road transport systems.

He also dedicated two major medical institutions to the nation -- Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani, and Maharishi Chyawan Medical College and Rao Tula Ram Hospital at Koriawas in Narnaul. The institutions are expected to expand access to quality medical education, increase MBBS seats, improve the availability of specialist healthcare professionals and strengthen Haryana's healthcare ecosystem.

Sikh Museum at Kurukshetra

Further, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Sikh Museum at Kurukshetra. The museum will showcase the history of Sikhism, the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, their courage, sacrifices and the contribution of the Sikh community to India's civilisation and culture through modern technology.

Launch of India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat, marking a significant step towards clean and sustainable mobility in the railway sector. Designed, engineered and integrated in India using indigenous technology, the hydrogen-powered train places India among the select group of countries with operational hydrogen-powered trains.

The train uses hydrogen fuel cell technology, which converts hydrogen into electricity to propel the train, producing only water vapour as a by-product and resulting in zero carbon emissions during operation. Compared to diesel trains, the hydrogen-powered train eliminates tailpipe emissions, reduces dependence on fossil fuels and fossil fuel imports, and operates with significantly lower noise levels.

Unlike conventional electric trains, it does not require continuous overhead electrification infrastructure, as electricity is generated onboard through hydrogen fuel cells, making it a clean and efficient transport solution. The use of green hydrogen also reduces dependence on electricity generated from fossil fuel-based thermal power plants, supporting India's transition towards sustainable transportation.

India's hydrogen-powered train features a 10-coach configuration, making it among the longest hydrogen-powered passenger trains developed so far. It is powered by a 3,200 HP propulsion system, making it one of the most powerful hydrogen-powered trainsets currently in operation. (ANI)