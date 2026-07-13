A suspected IED blast targeting Assam Rifles vehicles near Sukhovi in Nagaland killed one security personnel and injured four others, a Defence PRO confirmed. An operation is currently underway in the area following the incident.

A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was reported on Assam Rifles vehicles near Sukhovi in Nagaland, killing one security personnel, a Kohima-based Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said on Monday. Operation in progress, the PRO added.

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Defence PRO Confirms Casualties

"A suspected IED blast is reported near Sukhovi on Assam Rifles vehicles. One Security personnel has lost his life, and four have been injured. Operation is in progress. Further details are awaited," as per Defence PRO, Kohima (ANI)