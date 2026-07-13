Five pilgrims were killed and three others remain critically injured after their SUV collided with an unidentified heavy vehicle on the Jodhpur-Balotra National Highway in Rajasthan's Balotra district late on Sunday. The group was returning from the Padasla Bhomiaji temple when the crash occurred.

Five pilgrims lost their lives and three others were critically injured after their SUV crashed into an unidentified heavy vehicle on the Jodhpur-Balotra National Highway in Rajasthan's Balotra district late on Sunday night. Police said the accident took place near Bhandiyawas-Kudi around midnight when the group was returning from the Padasla Bhomiaji temple in Osian. All eight occupants were residents of Kanod village in the Baytu area and were travelling back towards Balotra after offering prayers, according to a report by the Times of India.

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The impact of the collision was so severe that the SUV was badly damaged, leaving several passengers trapped inside the wreckage.

Villagers and rescue teams rushed to help

Hearing the loud crash, local residents rushed to the spot and informed the police and emergency services. Villagers joined rescue teams in pulling the trapped passengers out of the crushed vehicle before they were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Two young men were declared dead at the scene. Another victim later died while receiving treatment at Nahata District Hospital in Balotra.

The remaining five injured passengers were shifted to a hospital in Jodhpur because of their serious condition. Sadly, two more victims died during treatment, raising the death toll to five. Three survivors continue to receive treatment, and doctors have described their condition as critical.

The deceased have been identified as Kishan, son of Sheraram; Bhavesh, son of Kalaram; Revant Marudhar; Swaroop Godara; and Bharat Godara.

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Police begin search for vehicle

Police have started searching for the unidentified heavy vehicle involved in the crash. Officers are investigating the exact cause of the accident and said further action will follow after post-mortem examinations and completion of legal formalities.

The bodies have been kept at the mortuary of Nahata District Hospital for post-mortem.

The latest tragedy has once again highlighted safety concerns on the Jodhpur-Balotra highway, where several fatal crashes involving heavy vehicles have been reported in recent years. The incident is also expected to renew calls for stricter enforcement of traffic rules, especially during night-time, when many pilgrims travel back home after visiting temples.

(With agency inputs)