Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant criticised the Maharashtra government for removing 90 lakh women from the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, calling it a "gross violation of the Constitution" and highlighting the state's increasing debt burden.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Monday criticised the Maharashtra government over the alleged removal of 90 lakh beneficiaries from the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, calling it a "gross violation of the Constitution" and questioning the government's handling of public funds. Speaking to the reporters, Sawant said lakhs of women whose names had been removed from the scheme had supported the ruling alliance during the Assembly elections. "The names of lakhs of women were cancelled from the scheme. These were the ones who got swayed by this inducement and voted the current government into power, and it wasn't just the women who voted; their families did too. Now, what is the government going to do? They have cancelled the names. We are the ones facing the consequences. It is public money," he said.

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'Gross violation of Constitution'

Sawant further alleged that the action violated constitutional principles. "This is a gross violation of the Constitution, and that is why I want to raise serious questions regarding this government's actions. Although the Assembly session has concluded, the CAG report highlights numerous issues. The debt burden is staggering; it is set to exceed 100 per cent of the state's revenue. That is the dire situation they have created for our state government," he added.

About Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

The scheme, launched by the Women and Child Development Department and the Government of Maharashtra, aims to provide financial support to eligible women across the state. Under the scheme, women from age group 21 to 65 are given a financial benefit of Rs 1,500 through direct benefit transfer for improving their health and nutrition and strengthening their decisive role in the family. (ANI)