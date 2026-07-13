Senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra got emotional at the nomination rally for the Datia Assembly by-election after being denied the ticket. Despite the snub, he vowed to campaign extensively to ensure the victory of party candidate Ashutosh Tiwari.

Emotional Scene at Nomination Rally

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra turned emotional on Monday during the nomination rally of BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari for the Datia Assembly by-election, asserting that he would personally campaign across the constituency to ensure the party's victory.

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Mishra participated in Tiwari's nomination filing despite being denied the BJP ticket from the Datia seat, and was seen breaking down while addressing party workers. He later composed himself and assured the gathering that he would dedicate himself fully to the election campaign.

BJP's Achievements in Datia

"20 years ago, when the Congress government led by Digvijaya Singh was in power, dacoits used to roam this region freely. When the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power, it transformed Datia. Not a single notorious gang remains; there isn't a single identified gang left in the area. That is what real work looks like. Congress people should talk about their work, show your work and then ask for votes. We are presenting our achievements; you should present yours," Mishra said.

Pledge of Loyalty and Campaign Commitment

Dismissing speculation of differences within the BJP following the announcement of the party candidate, Mishra said there was no internal conflict and reaffirmed his commitment to the campaign. "I am telling you the truth that the party has given me a lot. The party has given me the opportunity of being MLA for 30 years and minister for 15 years, what else could one ask for? Every single party worker will give their all for Ashutosh bhaiya. No one should remain under the misconception that any BJP worker will stay at home. From July 16th onwards, I myself will camp here along with all the party workers. I will bow my head in respect at every doorstep in Datia. I will visit every village, and I will ensure Ashutosh's victory," Mishra said. .

Background of the Datia Bypoll

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal were seen consoling Mishra. Mishra represented the Datia Assembly constituency for three consecutive terms after winning the seat in 2008, 2013 and 2018. He, however, lost the constituency in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Despite expectations that the senior BJP leader would be renominated for the bypoll, the party instead fielded Ashutosh Tiwari.

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Ghanshyam Singh for the seat. The Election Commission of India announced that polling for the Datia Assembly bypoll will be held on July 30, while counting of votes will take place on August 3. The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified following his conviction in a fraud case. (ANI)