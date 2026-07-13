The Supreme Court has issued notice to JD(S) leader HD Revanna on the Karnataka government's plea challenging a High Court order that quashed the charge of outraging a woman's modesty against him. The court asked him to file a counter affidavit.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Janata Dal (Secular) leader and MLA HD Revanna on a plea filed by the Karnataka government challenging a High Court order quashing the charge of outraging a woman's modesty against him.

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A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran asked Revanna to file a counter affidavit to the state government's petition. The High Court had discharged Revanna under Section 354 but had retained the charges under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and asked the trial court to explore whether the limitation period to take cognisance can be extended.

Details of the Case and Allegations

During the hearing, the apex court questioned the Karnataka government as to why it did not challenge the order when the High Court dropped the charges under Section 354 of the IPC. The apex court took into note that a domestic help has levelled different sets of allegations against the father-son duo of HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna.

Senior Revanna is the son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and father of jailed former MP Prajwal Revanna. HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister, is his younger brother. Sexual harassment allegations against Revanna surfaced after multiple rape and sexual abuse cases were registered against his son. One of the complainants in the Prajwal Revanna case levelled sexual harassment charges against Revanna. Prajwal Revanna has already been convicted in one of the four cases registered against him. (ANI)